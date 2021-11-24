Why CSI: Vegas Still Isn't Done With Max Despite Her Suspension

The stakes are getting higher and higher on CSI: Vegas as the first season quickly approaches its finale , which should decide Hodges’ fate after being framed. The team now has sleazy attorney Anson Wix in their sights as the likely culprit, and Wix struck a blow against them by pulling strings and getting Max suspended from her job. She’ll no longer be able to function as the kind of ally to Sara and Grissom as she was before, but according to one star, the show isn’t done with Max’s story.

After all, Max hasn’t dedicated her life to forensics and then pledged her support in finding the truth in the case against Hodges just to let a suspension kick her out of the game! Matt Lauria, who plays Josh Folsom on the CSI revival, previewed to TV Fanatic what’s next for Max as the mystery keeps unfolding:

Max trusts Josh and brings me into where she's not supposed to be. She's not supposed to be working. She can't help herself. I admire that she has a strong moral compass for what's right. Max is willing even to risk everything to do what's right, which resonates with Josh. Josh loves Max. He admires her and looks up to Max. She's like a cool older sister, the most intelligent person in the room, and has a solid moral compass. I think Josh was fortunate to work with someone as inspiring as her and to be in a situation where they trust each other to speak their minds.

Matt Lauria explained that Max brings Josh into her plan in the episode that airs on November 24, and it’s probably safe to say that she makes a good choice in trusting him. He has been loyal and respectful to his boss all season, and her willingness to take risks if that’s what’s necessary to follow the evidence certainly sets a strong example. He probably won’t make any friends among the people in Wix’s pocket if he’s caught, but could be a valuable ally as Max continues working… even when she’s supposed to be out of the case.

Considering CSI: Vegas hasn’t actually been airing for very long despite its status as the next chapter in the very long-running CSI franchise , the show has had to build the bonds between the new characters pretty quickly. They were a well-oiled machine before Sara and Grissom showed up, and Matt Lauria elaborated on how the bond between that original group affects Josh’s decisions as the season winds down.

If Max is in danger, that's my family. Max and Allie are my family and, to a certain extent, Chris as well. I admire Chris. He's gotten to feel like a younger brother to me and a brother-in-arms certainly. If anybody's messing with the family, of course, Josh will get involved and even make a compromise if need be.

Whether or not Josh gets away with making compromises remains to be seen. Even with Max’s suspension, the whole team could be under close scrutiny, and there may be no way of continuing the investigation into Wix without tipping just about everybody off that he’s the target. Still, if anybody could find a way to make brilliant scientific discoveries about a case without giving away the game, I think this team could do it. And based on what Folsom and Allie discovered could go horribly, horribly wrong if Hodges is convicted and all the criminals are released, catching Wix could quite literally be the difference between life and death for a lot of innocent people.