Why CSI: Vegas Still Isn't Done With Max Despite Her Suspension
By Laura Hurley last updated
Max may not be the boss anymore, but she's not gone from CSI: Vegas!
The stakes are getting higher and higher on CSI: Vegas as the first season quickly approaches its finale, which should decide Hodges’ fate after being framed. The team now has sleazy attorney Anson Wix in their sights as the likely culprit, and Wix struck a blow against them by pulling strings and getting Max suspended from her job. She’ll no longer be able to function as the kind of ally to Sara and Grissom as she was before, but according to one star, the show isn’t done with Max’s story.
After all, Max hasn’t dedicated her life to forensics and then pledged her support in finding the truth in the case against Hodges just to let a suspension kick her out of the game! Matt Lauria, who plays Josh Folsom on the CSI revival, previewed to TV Fanatic what’s next for Max as the mystery keeps unfolding:
Matt Lauria explained that Max brings Josh into her plan in the episode that airs on November 24, and it’s probably safe to say that she makes a good choice in trusting him. He has been loyal and respectful to his boss all season, and her willingness to take risks if that’s what’s necessary to follow the evidence certainly sets a strong example. He probably won’t make any friends among the people in Wix’s pocket if he’s caught, but could be a valuable ally as Max continues working… even when she’s supposed to be out of the case.
Considering CSI: Vegas hasn’t actually been airing for very long despite its status as the next chapter in the very long-running CSI franchise, the show has had to build the bonds between the new characters pretty quickly. They were a well-oiled machine before Sara and Grissom showed up, and Matt Lauria elaborated on how the bond between that original group affects Josh’s decisions as the season winds down.
Whether or not Josh gets away with making compromises remains to be seen. Even with Max’s suspension, the whole team could be under close scrutiny, and there may be no way of continuing the investigation into Wix without tipping just about everybody off that he’s the target. Still, if anybody could find a way to make brilliant scientific discoveries about a case without giving away the game, I think this team could do it. And based on what Folsom and Allie discovered could go horribly, horribly wrong if Hodges is convicted and all the criminals are released, catching Wix could quite literally be the difference between life and death for a lot of innocent people.
The season finale is still a couple of weeks away, however, so keep on tuning in to CBS on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET for new episodes of CSI: Vegas. The show won the 10 p.m. hour in the ratings in the same episode that delivered Max’s suspension, and it should be interesting to see if that can happen again. CSI: Vegas isn’t facing its usual biggest competition with NBC’s Chicago P.D. taking a few weeks off, so this is its time to shine
Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.
