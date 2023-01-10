Why HBO's The Last Of Us Is An A+ TV Show For Anyone, Even If You're Not Into Horror Or Video Games

For so long, the concept of live-action video game adaptations was a punchline in and of itself, thanks to clunkers (albeit beloved ones) such as 1993’s Super Mario Bros. and 1994’s Street Fighter. But it’s a different era, and video games are more closely aligned with TV shows and movies, making it that much easier to take the stories to new mediums. With HBO’s The Last of Us , co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have quite possibly delivered the greatest game-sourced TV show of all time, if not the best game adaptation in any capacity. It’s lofty praise, no doubt, but it’s barely hyperbole, given how well it handles elements that so many adaptations botch beyond belief.

Without getting bogged down in spoilers — especially since this is the only working vehicle with fuel within 50 miles — let’s take a quick look at the reasons why The Last of Us is such a solid show right out of the gate, even for audiences that might be unfamiliar with the video games, and/or those who don’t always embrace the horror genre.

Joel And Ellie, Plain And Simple

It may take place in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by mutated mushroom-faced creatures (among some far more human threats), and it may fall under the general descriptions of being a sci-fi-horror action-adventure kind of a thing, but when you whittle it all down, The Last of Us is Joel and Ellie’s stories and relationships, both shared and mutually exclusive. If it wasn’t for Joel and Ellie, this universe wouldn’t matter — sorry, Marlene and Tommy — and if Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s on-screen chemistry didn’t gel in live-action, the TV show would have immediately been dead in the water. But they gel like gangbusters.

The Last of Us quickly tasks Joel with the responsibility of keeping Ellie safe on a cross-country trip, for reasons both complicated and difficult for both parties to adhere to, which means there are some growing pains where their relationship is concerned. Watching Joel and Ellie mature in their companionship is easily what makes the game so memorable and lasting, and at least in the episodes that were available for review, that vibe is in full effect in live-action.

The Last Of Us TV Show Looks Magnificent, With Astonishingly Faithful Game Locations

The Last of Us thankfully wasn’t picked up by any networks or platforms with tight spending budgets, as the game remains one of the best looking, especially after the somewhat recent remastered remake. And HBO delivers in full, with scenes and locations that look like they were lifted right out of the digital game world. The set pieces are like microcosms of the stories at large, with the co-creators staying faithful while still being inventive , and expanding upon what already exists, rather than mirroring things exactly or ignoring everything outright. (Which is bizarrely how way too many video game adaptations come to be.)

From wide open and eerily empty public spots to the wrecked interiors of museums and malls, The Last of Us spares little when bringing all the familiar sights and sounds to viewers. But again, even if none of this is already embedded in your brains from playing the Playstation game(s), it’ll still look as magnificent as the Game of Thrones-verse and/or other big-budget HBO fare.

HBO's The Last Of Us Balances Tones And Genres Better Than The Game Could

Don’t get me wrong, The Last of Us absolutely features lots of suspenseful moments and pulse-pounding frights, but even more than the game series, the HBO show is able to blend multiple genres together without leaning so hard into one or the other for the sake of keeping players engaged. The game’s co-writer and director Neil Druckmann spoke to that point when explaining the series won’t be as consistently violent , with TV being a far more passive medium. As such, viewers won’t be experiencing the same kind of distinct, if predictable, cycles between intense action, violent terror, and pun-based humor.

The live-action series, in contrast, is able to live in any one particular moment or mood for as long as it’s desired, without a need to constantly change things up for mental engagement. As such, HBO’s The Last of Us is able to deliver stand-alone sequences that wholly invest viewers in the moment, while still being able to blend its genres more successfully on the whole. It’s not like the game wasn’t a successful mash-up of styles itself, but Bill and Frank’s episode presents a wonderful example of what I’m talking about.

The Clickers Are Truly Freaky As Hell (And Aren't Overused)

Though The Last of Us isn’t a horror show first and foremost, that doesn’t mean it takes its horror elements any less seriously or successfully. To the contrary, Mazin and Druckmann knew the TV show had to at least live up to the game’s more frightful elements, which is based in large part on the sightless monsters dubbed Clickers. The creatures earned that moniker thanks to their echolocation techniques, and gamers will be pleased as punch to know that the visual effects and sound design are on fucking point, and the same goes for the various other threats trying to take Joel and Ellie down.

What makes it all the more effective is the fact that the Clickers’ are real people donning practical costumes and makeup, and the stunt performers were really making the clicking sounds themselves and moving all weird and shit during filming. CGI does come into play at times, perhaps most notably regarding background locations, but the creative team thankfully knew the best way to keep viewers invested was to fill the screen with real, tangible objects and characters, while still understanding that too much of a good thing can be a net negative. By the end of this show’s run, the Clickers might very well be the freakiest TV monsters ever.

Bill And Frank's Expanded Storyline

No reason to get into any details here, but suffice to say HBO's The Last of Us is arguably its most impressive when its story splits completely from the source material, which is the case when it comes to Nick Offerman's Bill and Murray Bartlett's Frank. In the game, Bill is a grizzled and hyper-moody sumbitch whose past with Frank isn't explored beyond a few key details for players to muddle over, but the TV show offers a truly beautiful expansion that could easily serve as its own anthologized story. I already expect Emmy recognition.