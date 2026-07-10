Why LL Cool J Has Remained A Staple In The NCIS Franchise For Nearly 20 Years

NCIS: Los Angeles debuted on CBS way back in 2009. If NCIS: New York makes it just three TV seasons, that means LL Cool J will have been with the franchise in varying capacities for 20 years, starring in LA, then hopping to Hawai’i before its cancelation , and guest-starring in the flagship series around the time New York was announced . It’s been an impressive run, and some recent comments from the rapper-turned-actor highlight exactly why he’s still around.

LL Cool J was at CBS Fest recently, answering questions about reuniting with fellow Los Angeles star Scott Caan and other franchise pals. His genuinely enthusiastic attitude to coming back for the new series is infectious, and perfectly illustrates why he’s maintained relationships with so many different people and shows in the popular franchise.

I’m just happy to be here. I’m excited to see, you know, NCIS: New York picked up and all of these people, everybody here, you know what I’m saying? My man Wilmer’s here, the whole NCIS crew is here, Brian, all of them, all of them. You know, I’m just happy to be here. It’s family. It’s cool vibes.

He’s giving Vin Diesel with that last bit, but I do think LL Cool J’s general chillness is a key to why he keeps coming back as Special Agent Sam Hanna on the show. His former co-stars have talked about this energy in the past. Chris O’Donnell, who starred in Los Angeles with the rapper, spoke about his co-star’s attitude a few years back, telling the TV Academy :

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I didn't know what to call him at first, so I asked, ‘Should I call you LL?’ He said, ‘No, call me Todd, cuz.’ He had on earphones and was listening to ‘Don't Stop Believin' the whole time. He just has a positive attitude that infuses everything he does.

At the time, the actor, whose real name is James Todd Smith, confirmed he really does try to bring cheery vibes to work. It’s a philosophy that has served him well over the years.

I try to see the positive energy and vibe. But it's not enough to just think positive. You have to put the work in and be willing to sacrifice personal comfort to get to your goal.

This exchange was back before NCIS: LA had gotten canceled by CBS . Despite that hardship, you can see his positive attitude in the full clip from the more recent event below.

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