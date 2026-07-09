I Loved Netflix's The Perfect Couple, And Reviews Say Elin Hilderbrand's New Peacock Series Is Even Better
Jennifer Garner leads a superb cast.
When it comes to drama series set in beachy locales featuring affluent characters in crisis, there are plenty to choose from — and many of them are adaptations of popular novels. The Perfect Couple was one bingeable Netflix series based on a book by Elin Hilderbrand, and now another of the author’s works — The Five-Star Weekend — is available to stream with a Peacock subscription. And while I loved watching Nicole Kidman’s icy matriarch in the 2024 drama, reviews say what Jennifer Garner is serving may be even more delicious.
In The Five-Star Weekend, which hit the 2026 TV schedule on July 9, Jennifer Garner plays Hollis Shaw, a grieving food blogger who gathers friends from different eras of her life for a luxe Nantucket weekend in hopes of healing. Carla Meyer of The Wrap says it perfectly balances authenticity with its clichés in a way that The Perfect Couple was unable to do. The critic writes:
Alison Herman of Variety is similarly more impressed with the latest Elin Hilderbrand adaptation, writing in her review of The Five-Star Weekend that she’s glad this story differentiated itself from The Perfect Couple and other series like Big Little Lies and The White Lotus by not making it a murder mystery or eat-the-rich drama. In freeing itself of those plot necessities, the Peacock series is allowed to dig into the nuances of these female friendships. Herman continues:
The Five-Star Weekend also benefits from an impressive cast, says Cristina Escobar of RogerEbert, who do more than simply serve Hollis’ storyline. Chloë Sevigny, Regina Hall, D'Arcy Carden and Gemma Chan play the other four “stars” on the weekend getaway, which ends up being way more than so many of the “pedestrian housewife melodramas” we see. Escobar writes:
Alise Chaffins of MacGuffin or Meaning gives it 4 out of 5, agreeing that the series shows surprising depth for this type of melodrama. The fleshed-out characters, exploration of female friendships and A+ performances add up to a “truly entertaining” project, Chaffins says, writing: