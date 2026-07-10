John Stamos Is A Good Dancer, Which Is Why I’m Shook He's So Dead-Set Against Competing On DWTS

Both on and off the small screen, John Stamos has had one foot in the world of music, and one in acting. (His relationship with the Beach Boys is still going strong.) He can sing, play instruments, and has shown off his dance skills a time or two. I mean, he’s even danced and sang on ABC for Disney’s The Little Mermaid Live. But will he ever show those talents off on Dancing with the Stars? Don’t hold your breath.

One might think Stamos would be inspired to join the reality competition due to several of his former Full House and Fuller House co-stars having competed. (As well as other fan-favorite TGIF actors.) But when the Scream Queens vet appeared on an episode of Bobby Bones’ The BobbyCast (which can be listened to in full on Spotify), the subject of DWTS came up, and Stamos made it quite clear that it’s not his destiny.

When asked how often the producers have called to pitch him on appearing, Stamos said it’s a constant thing. In his words:

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Every single season. I said, ‘Stop. Don’t ask me again.’ I’m never gonna do that show.

When Bones pointed out that the actor's kids would probably be impressed with him if he vied for the Mirrorball trophy, Stamos joked that he already does enough for them.

As far as why he's so dead-set against tearing up the Dancing with the Stars stage, it sounds like he's skittish about setting himself up for a potential injury. (Which Full House's Jodie Sweetin has some unfortunate experience with.) He explained:

I think what makes that show good is people suffering, and I don’t want it. And looking like fools, you know, they're breaking their feet. There are calluses. I don’t want that.

Stamos was very dismissive at even the thought of going out and risking the good health of his tootsie-wootsies. Which I can certainly understand being a concern for any entertainer who's expected to be on their feet at any given moment. Perhaps if he had any personal stake in proving to the world that he couild do it, it might happen, but such stakes have not yet surfaced within him.

With the topic still fixed on DWTS, Bobby Bones came very close to blowing his guest's brain wide open with the reveal that he'd not only competed (for Season 27), but that he also won out. Which then took another amusing turn as Stamos connected the dots to grasp that was the same season where his Fuller House co-star Juan Pablo Di Pace was part of arguably the most controversial elimination in DWTS’ history, to the point where rules were changed to avoid similarly baffling outcomes in the future.