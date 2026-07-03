The NCIS Cast Mulled Over One Popular Mystery, And I'm Happy This Finally Got Addressed

As NCIS prepares its return to the 2026 TV schedule and is (hopefully) ready to resolve its huge cliffhanger, its cast is looking back at some of the other big mysteries of the series. Co-stars Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover recently did an interview with EP Scott Williams and finally got into the mystery surrounding Gibbs' boat.

Leroy Jethro Gibbs enjoyed building boats, and while NCIS: Origins got into the reason behind that, Williams was a guest on Partners and Probies to discuss a question fans had for a long time. For years, Gibbs was building a boat in his basement. For those who were unaware, here's a picture:

(Image credit: CBS)

It's a beaut, but the hosts had to put Williams on the spot because it felt similar to building a ship in a bottle. Fans couldn't figure out how Gibbs would remove the boat from the basement after he built it, though the EP revealed they did cheekily address that in an episode a while back:

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When I first got there, I think they had taken it out once and they never explained it to anybody. But we think we explained it where he knocked out a wall and you know, was it right when Ziva came back, we worked out a thing where we had to have her escape, pulled it out, and he said something like, 'Well, how else would I get it out?'

As revealed in Gibbs' final NCIS appearance (Mark Harmon will return in NCIS: Origins), the character broke a hole with a sledgehammer in his wall just large enough for a boat to fit through. The boat ultimately blew up, but we know that Gibbs escaped with his life and even recently returned off-camera to deal some vigilante justice to the killer of Director Vance.

The answer to the boat mystery wasn't the most exciting explanation, but as Scott Williams pointed out, the mystery was never really the point of the boat storyline. The process of building a boat, and what it meant to Gibbs, was the real story, so Williams wasn't too worried about any explanation of how it would be removed: