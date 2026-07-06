NCIS Knew It Was ‘Losing Pauley Perrette’ Before It Happened. How They Pivoted

NCIS' creative team had a heads up Pauley Perrette would be leave her role as Abby on the crime procedural, which ultimately led to the creation of her successor, Kasie Hines. Diona Reasonover got a front-row seat to hearing how her character came to be, thanks to a conversation with the man who created Kasie, Scott Williams.

As we wait for NCIS' return to the 2026 TV schedule to resolve that wild cliffhanger, writer Scott Williams appeared on the Partners & Probies podcast to talk about a litany of topics. This included the beginnings of forensic scientist Kasie Hines, which Williams explained was a response to the series losing Abby:

We were presented with the specter of losing Pauley Perrette. She was ready to go, and she was ready to say goodbye. And we were like, ‘OK, how do we replace her with someone that is equally lovable and wonderful and all that stuff?’ Because we had replaced some characters in the past that maybe weren’t as accepted by fans early on, replacing beloved figures, and there was no more beloved figure than Abby on our show at that time.

Abby's final appearance was in "Two Steps Back," Episode 22 of Season 15. After recovering from a shooting, Abby decided to leave the agency and honor a past colleague, with her final scene being a note to Gibbs and her using sign language to say "I love you," from her car across the street. The moment lives on as a bit ironic, given Pauley Perrette's exit from NCIS was allegedly tied to tensions with Gibbs actor Mark Harmon.

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Perrette was beloved on NCIS, to the point that fans still have hope she'll return any time she appears alongside former co-stars. I think people take for granted just how hard it was to replace her, but that's a credit to how well Diona Reasonover has done as Kasie.

Of course, the writing helped as well. Scott Williams talked about how they constructed the character, making a point to put some connective tissue between Kasie Hines and Abby Sciuto: