The Wild Story Behind Shaquille O'Neal Spending A Million Dollars In One Day: 'Who The Hell Is FICA?'
This story even has me tightening my grip on my wallet.
Today, Shaquille O’Neal is arguably one of the most accomplished athletes of all time, thanks to his heroics on the basketball court and his various business ventures. Once upon a time, though, O’Neal was a young basketball player just learning how to handle fame and finances. A particularly funny story that illustrates the fiscal learning curve is the time that he spent $1 million in a day. Yes, you read that correctly. As for how the eventual hall of famer did that, well, you need to hear the way he discusses his first encounter with FICA.
Chances are that a lot of people have made their share of financial blunders, especially during their younger years. But I’m not quite certain many can say they’ve shelled out one million dollars in a single day. That may be why the eponymous host of The Dan Patrick Show asked Shaq about the time he spent all that time. As the four-time NBA champion explained in the YouTube clip, this all began with a massive windfall he received due to a business deal. He then explained what he proceeded to buy immediately after the check was cut:
The idea of scooping up a luxury vehicle after receiving a massive chunk of money is indeed tempting. And, as you can probably figure out, the young Orlando Magic player did shell out the money for that Benz. Generally, for every action, there is a reaction, though, and that proved to be the case when young shaq rolled up to his parents’ house with his new set of wheels. And, from there, the young man – still under the impression that he had plenty of cash – went on to splurge:
Overall, it sounds like the big man had a great time spending all of that money. Of course, eventually, financial matters do have to be settled, though. That time came when the future 15-time NBA All-Star received a call and was summoned by his bank manager. What ultimately ensued was an eye-opening conversation for the rising superstar:
So, after hearing all of that, there may be one question that you’re pondering: how is Shaquille O’Neal with money today? Well, it would seem that he has a much better handle on his financial portfolio today. Yet he is still known to shell out copious amounts of money whenever he sees fit. For example, while talking to Dan Patrick, O’Neal admitted to betting $10K on Mike Tyson amid his fight with Jake Paul. Ultimately, Tyson failed to defeat Paul in the ring, but that didn’t seem to worry O’Neal all that much.
I am serious when I say that Shaq has been quite shrewd when it comes to his business dealings. He’s invested in food franchises like Krispy Kreme, Five Guys and Auntie Anne’s as well as 24 Hour Fitness establishments and Google. In addition to various other enterprises, since 2011, he’s been one of the co-hosts of TNT’s recently saved show Inside the NBA.
Shaquille O’Neal is also a noted philanthropist and is known for his good gestures. Whether he’s paying a bill for an entire restaurant or buying shoes for a six-year-old, his generosity seems to know no bounds. He even donated money towards families impacted by the tragic supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York in 2022. While his personality has remained the same in some regards, I’d say that Shaq has come a long way from being the kid who spent a million dollars in a single day.
