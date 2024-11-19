There’s Been ‘Congratulations’ About Inside The NBA Striking ESPN Partnership. The Real Tea Behind Why Shaq Is Allegedly ‘Frustrated’

Sports fans have reason to rejoice, as TNT’s Inside the NBA has officially been saved. This exciting development can be chalked up to a historic deal between Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery. While fans have seemingly been delighted by this turn of events, it’s also being reported that congratulations are being passed around internally. However, sources also say that one person isn’t all that pleased with this turn of events – series co-host Shaquille O’Neal, and insiders have provided details on that front.

News of the long-running basketball talk show being saved from the axe broke this past weekend. The Wall Street Journal shared the details, explaining that TNT Sports (whose parent company is WBD) brokered an agreement with Disney to licence Inside the NBA to ESPN and ABC, beginning with the 2025-2026 NBA season. While the show will still be produced independently from its Atlanta-based studio, the show will be utilized for postgame and halftime shows as well as NBA Finals and Conference Finals coverage among other things.

What’s also exciting is that the series’ entire panel of commentators is reportedly set to return. That includes Ernie Johnson, Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Charles Barkley. While most of the co-hosts remained relatively mum amid the cancellation controversy, Barkley made some wild statements though, at the time, he was candid about how the situation “sucks” for those who’d be losing their jobs. In an attempt to lend a hand, Barkley also walked back his retirement plans and signed an extension with TNT.

Though the Round Mound of Rebound’s professional future was up in the air for a while, it now seems there are questions regarding what lies ahead for Shaq. Sport Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina reports that the basketball hall of famer’s contract with TNT expires on July 1, 2025. His deal is apparently different from those of his peers because, unlike them, he doesn’t participate in any other kinds of sports coverage for the network. With that, Traina’s sources tell him that the big man is “frustrated” that everyone is celebrating the big Disney news while his deal has still yet to be solidified.

On the bright side, it’s said that Shaquille O’Neal is interested in extending his contract so that he can stick around. That prospect is a lot better than what was initially assumed when Inside the NBA was on the chopping block. It was initially reported that O’Neal would have plenty of options if the show were to end. And, while that would’ve been great for him, it would’ve been unfortunate not to see him alongside his co-hosts of 14 years.

What’s still exciting, though, is the fact that Inside is definitely going to air past the 2024-2025 NBA season, and it’s going to be on for some time. TNT and ABC’s deal is set to run for 11 years, which should ensure that Ernie Johnson and the gang remain on the small screen for years to come. From a legal standpoint, this agreement also helps to subside the legal tension between Warner Bros. Discovery and the NBA, as the latter took legal action against the former after it reportedly made a bid for the league’s broadcasting rights.

I, for one, am certainly glad that TNT’s popular sports commentary series isn’t going away anytime soon. Of course, I’m also hopeful that all of the specifics regarding contracts will be ironed out sooner rather than later. Inside is definitely a fun show, but it would certainly be weird not having Charles Barkley and Shaq’s joint antics .