Win A Copy Of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home – The Making Of The Classic Film

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is getting another theatrical run out this week, which makes it the perfect time for Titan Books to unleash the latest in their series of reliably excellent Trek movie making-of books.

The work of husband-and-wife team John and Maria Jose Tenuto, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home – The Making Of The Classic Film accessibly guides the reader through every stage of the creation of the franchise’s most comedic outing, from early script drafts to how the effects boys made the film’s incredibly convincing humpback whales. As well as archival sources, it draws on 14 newly-conducted interviews. With side-panels offering potted biographies, breakdowns of unfilmed scenes and more, it really feels like a 360-degree view.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home – The Making Of The Classic Film is available to buy now, RRP £39.99. We have five copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS ONLY OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS.

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