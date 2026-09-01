Is Kendall Jenner Ready To Settle Down With Jacob Elordi? An Insider Spills Some Fresh Tea

Kendall Jenner is famously private when it comes to the people she’s dating, but that’s definitely never stopped fans from wanting to know more. Earlier this year — around the same time rumors started circulating about her sister Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton — Kendall began dating Jacob Elordi, and as they continue to be seen together so many months later, an insider is now spilling the tea on where they allegedly stand.

Things seem to be progressing for the celebrity couple. They took a major step in their relationship last week when they were photographed holding hands — their first public PDA moment. According to a source for Page Six, Kendall Jenner is thinking the Oscar nominee has what it takes to go the distance, saying:

Kendall really does see Jacob as husband material. She’s dated great guys and had serious relationships before, but this is the first time she’s thought, ‘I could actually marry this person.' That’s a big deal for her because Kendall has never been someone who felt like she needed to settle down just because she reached a certain age.

Kendall Jenner has previously dated Bad Bunny and Devin Booker, while also facing speculation about her sexuality. While the rapper and the NBA player continued to shade each other after Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, things were reportedly heating up pretty quickly between the model and Jacob Elordi, particularly after they vacationed together in Hawaii. The insider said:

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[Kendall] knows this has the potential to be something really significant in her life. She feels like she’s met someone who is really on her level and can meet her where she is.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family reportedly didn’t get to meet Jacob Elordi right away — there were rumors that Kendall was concerned her momager Kris Jenner might try to make him a storyline on The Kardashians — but the Euphoria star apparently fits right in with her all-important friend group, and everyone is reportedly thrilled about the love connection. The source continued:

Kendall’s family and friends really couldn’t be happier for her. Jacob just fits into her life so easily and everyone has welcomed him with open arms.

At 30 years old, Kendall Jenner is the only one of her siblings who doesn’t have children, and because she keeps that aspect of her life private from fans, we don’t know if marriage and/or kids is something she’s even interested in. The insider said even with how well things have been going with Jacob Elordi, she’s not putting any pressure on herself or their relationship:

They really complement each other. He has this calming presence about him that’s been really good for her. She seems very settled and at peace when she’s with him. She’s at a place in her life now where she knows what she wants and she’s not interested in forcing something just for the sake of being in a relationship. With Jacob, it feels very natural. They haven’t been together for years or anything, so nobody is getting ahead of themselves, but the connection is undeniable.

We’ll have to see if these two continue to show more affection for each other in public, but one thing we can pretty safely say is that Jacob Elordi isn’t likely to be shown or mentioned when The Kardashians Season 8 premieres on the 2026 TV schedule this October. Have your Hulu subscriptions ready anyway so you can see what Kendall and her sisters have been up to.

Jacob Elordi, meanwhile, is currently starring in the 2026 movie release The Dog Stars, which is in theaters now.