Is Kendall Jenner Ready To Settle Down With Jacob Elordi? An Insider Spills Some Fresh Tea
Time for a relationship update!
Kendall Jenner is famously private when it comes to the people she’s dating, but that’s definitely never stopped fans from wanting to know more. Earlier this year — around the same time rumors started circulating about her sister Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton — Kendall began dating Jacob Elordi, and as they continue to be seen together so many months later, an insider is now spilling the tea on where they allegedly stand.
Things seem to be progressing for the celebrity couple. They took a major step in their relationship last week when they were photographed holding hands — their first public PDA moment. According to a source for Page Six, Kendall Jenner is thinking the Oscar nominee has what it takes to go the distance, saying:
Kendall Jenner has previously dated Bad Bunny and Devin Booker, while also facing speculation about her sexuality. While the rapper and the NBA player continued to shade each other after Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, things were reportedly heating up pretty quickly between the model and Jacob Elordi, particularly after they vacationed together in Hawaii. The insider said:
The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family reportedly didn’t get to meet Jacob Elordi right away — there were rumors that Kendall was concerned her momager Kris Jenner might try to make him a storyline on The Kardashians — but the Euphoria star apparently fits right in with her all-important friend group, and everyone is reportedly thrilled about the love connection. The source continued:
At 30 years old, Kendall Jenner is the only one of her siblings who doesn’t have children, and because she keeps that aspect of her life private from fans, we don’t know if marriage and/or kids is something she’s even interested in. The insider said even with how well things have been going with Jacob Elordi, she’s not putting any pressure on herself or their relationship:
We’ll have to see if these two continue to show more affection for each other in public, but one thing we can pretty safely say is that Jacob Elordi isn’t likely to be shown or mentioned when The Kardashians Season 8 premieres on the 2026 TV schedule this October. Have your Hulu subscriptions ready anyway so you can see what Kendall and her sisters have been up to.
Jacob Elordi, meanwhile, is currently starring in the 2026 movie release The Dog Stars, which is in theaters now.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.