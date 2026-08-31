Whoops, Elizabeth Olsen Admits The Doctor Strange Writers Weren’t Clued In On WandaVision (Which Is Why We Got That Story)

Turns out if you watched Multiverse of Madness, and something about the Scarlet Witch’s story bothered you , it may not be in your head. Apparently, even Elizabeth Olsen knew something was different with this particular storyline for her fan-favorite character. And, as it turns out, there’s a reason for it. The actor admitted that the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writers weren't aware of the finer details within WandaVision, which is why we got that evil Scarlet Witch story.

In the movie, Wanda Maximoff embarks upon a destructive path through the multiverse in an attempt to get back her children, given they faded away with the Hex at the end of WandaVision. However, at the end of the movie, she makes the ultimate sacrifice. Again. As for how much the writers knew about the parallels between the script and the show, Maximoff said this to No Script Needed :

It’s a similar arc in the Multiverse of Madness that it is in WandaVision. There could be parallel stories being told there about dealing with grief and loss. When I proposed that to the writers of Multiverse of Madness, I said do you know what we’re doing on WandaVision? Have you seen it? And no, they had not seen it because it wasn’t finished yet.

Yikes. I’m not sure if Olsen meant to be so blunt, yet I appreciate having an answer after all this time. I can also understand how it would be a bit jarring for her to go from that Bewitched -inspired series with Paul Bettany’s Vision to an all-out villainous arc in Doctor Strange. And Wanda's story REALLY goes there.

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Multiverse of Madness sees Maximoff tearing through an assortment of multiverse characters in creative yet gruesome ways. (I've still not recovered from Black Bolt's demise.) While her actions are more violent than what she does in the sitcom dome in WandaVision, the themes of grief and the pain of loss are the same. And Wanda comes to similar realizations at the end of both arcs, something which Olsen admits was difficult for her:

I had to try and play it differently, right? I had to attack the same themes in order for it to be interesting for me, I think. And potentially for the audience, I just had to come at it from a different point of view so that it wasn’t repetitive.

However, despite the dark and tragic turn for the Scarlet Witch, it hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling around the upcoming Mutant Saga and how she might factor in. The speculation suggests that Wanda will be “one of the main leads - and villains.” Given one of the origins for Wanda ties to mutants in the comics, specifically Magneto and her twin, Quicksilver, it’s not an improbable rumor. Additionally, Olsen has shared that the comic she most wants to adapt is House of M, which is a storyline that finds Wanda saying “no more mutants” and taking away their powers. With Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot on the way, I'm not sure that'll happen but, hey, wilder things have happened.

For now, I'm looking forward to the VisionQuest series finally hitting the 2026 TV schedule on October 14. It's unknown if the seemingly deceased Wanda will make an appearance, yet Marvel TV's Brad Winderbaum says the show is “ rewarding for fans of the WandaVision trilogy.” I'd personally love to see Elizabeth Olsen play the character again but, as of right now, she's denied that she'll return as the Scarlet Witch anytime soon.

And, while I'm glad we have answer to that Wanda story, I hope that if we do see her again, any writers involved are aware of the more nuanced details of her journey And, with that, they could can offer us (and Olsen) something new. For now, stream all of Wanda's MCU appearances using a Disney+ subscription .