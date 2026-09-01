Sadie Sink's Sweet Calvin Klein Ads Have Been Revealed, And Fans Are Making The Same A+ Comment

Sadie Sink has been on a tear over the last few years, and that’s not just because of her run on Stranger Things. The actress has landed multiple movie gigs as well as a stage role and, most recently, Sink starred in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has since made over $2 billion worldwide. Well, the starlet is now following that up by unveiling a major collaboration with Calvin Klein. The ads are nothing short of perfection, but what I’m loving even more is that fans are making the same A+ comment about this fashion-based move.

Calvin Klein teased its 2026 fall model earlier this week, before unveiling the official advertisement early Tuesday morning. The ad sees Sink waking up and quickly sliding on her CK jeans. From there, Willa Ford’s “I Wanna Be Bad” starts playing on the radio, leading the O’Dessa star to start rocking out in her room. Check out the video for yourself down below:

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) A photo posted by on

I’m pretty sure this is what’s meant when people say “dance like no one’s watching.” Sink really does seem to be living her best life while jamming to those classic tunes in the ad and, quite frankly, I’m here for it. What I’m also here for is the fact that many of her fans are responding to the video with variations of the same joke. It’s more of a pun, to be honest, and I can’t blame anyone for using it since it’s so perfectly on the nose:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Mota_fl : My gens ❌️my jeans greay✅️

: My gens ❌️my jeans greay✅️ Rwidiwijaya : jean grey on jean😍

: jean grey on jean😍 Sadieslaugh : Jean Grey doing a jeans ad 🥰

: Jean Grey doing a jeans ad 🥰 Keekster_29 : Shouldn’t the jeans be grey?

: Shouldn’t the jeans be grey? Whosinkfx : JEAN greyyy ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌

: JEAN greyyy ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌 Lunaloutfy : Jean Grey doing a jeans ad mhm yup so true of her!!!

: Jean Grey doing a jeans ad mhm yup so true of her!!! Knotames: JEAN GREY PROMOTING JEANS

Seriously, though, how could anyone not make this joke? For anyone who’s unaware, Sink plays the role of super-powerful mutant Jean Grey in Brand New Day, and she’s received acclaim for her performance. That film only marks the first chapter in her Marvel Cinematic Universe journey, as she’s set to reprise the role and serve as one of the leads of the X-Men reboot. Considering this ad campaign was likely discussed months ago, I’d honestly love to know if CK was aware of Sink’s role as Jean and thought it’d be a great match.

It’s ironic seeing so much Jean Grey-related buzz now, considering that Sink’s role was kept a secret for so long, and it even got to the point where Sink and co. trolled fans over it. The cat is definitely out of the bag now, and I’m actually wondering if the Whale star’s other Calvin Klein ad is meant to be a more overt nod to her status as the powerful X-Men character. Check it out and make up your mind:

Sadie Sink in the Perfect Denim | Calvin Klein Fall 2026 - YouTube Watch On

At her peak, Jean Grey is known to have god-like powers, so the notion of her causing a faucet to burst or toaster to short circuit isn’t unheard of. Regardless of whether CK was actually referencing Sink’s latest character, I’m just pleased to see her land this campaign. She now joins a long line of stars who’ve represented this brand, including Dakota Johnson, who went topless for her advertisement. And who could forget Jeremy Allen White’s underwear ad, which went viral?

To put it mildly, Sadie Sink seems to have quite a bit of professional heat right now, and that momentum doesn’t seem to be cooling off. Here’s hoping that she continues to land sweet gigs and, in the meantime, I’m going to see if I can find any additional “jeans grey” jokes.