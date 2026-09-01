Big Brother 28 Spoilers: Drew And Barrett's Loyalty To The Crossovers Was Summed Up In One Conversation

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Tuesday, September 1st. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

Drew Campbell's HOH put him in a rough spot, with Yash Patel winning the veto and forcing him to put up someone he's working closely with. Fortunately, Rick Devens volunteered and saved him the awkwardness of deliberation about putting up Melody Morris or Barrett Pfeiffer. That said, there's a general unease amongst The Crossovers alliance, in which the Icons are concerned about where Barrett and Drew's loyalties lie.

Those watching Big Brother online have wondered the same, as both say different things depending on who they are talking to. That changed last night, I believe, after a telling conversation between Yash, Melody, and Barrett explained exactly where the newbies of The Crossovers stand with the rest of their alliance.

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Barrett Confirmed He Plans To Flip On The Icons If Devens Loses The BB Blockbuster

While Dee Valladares and Devens made sure to stick by him for a good chunk of the day, we finally got to see Barrett open up about his plans once he was hanging out with Yash and Melody Morris. There, he made it clear he wants to work with them, and if the opportunity presents itself, get out Devens should he lose the BB Blockbuster.

Skeptics will point out that's exactly what Yash and Melody want to hear, and is once again a textbook case of him playing the middle. I would argue against that, mainly because we've seen a change in him since Mallory Aurichio's eviction that we hadn't seen previously. He's not feeding Dee intel like he used to, and while he plays cool in front of the Icons, it's clear he feels it's time to make a move against them.

Granted, this is all assuming that Devens doesn't win Blockbuster. If he does, I would fully expect Barrett to reverse course and remain Crossovers loyal unless he gets another opportunity to turn the tables. This all really hinges on Taylor Brown and Lala Verrett being able to beat out Rick, and if you enjoy entertaining live feeds and seeing the newbies make moves to win Big Brother, you'll be rooting for them on Thursday.

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Melody And Barrett Believe Drew Is Still Crossovers Loyal, But Can Be Flipped

While Barrett sounds fully committed to joining a new majority alliance, both he and Melody are in agreement that Drew is decidedly Crossovers loyal. Barrett said he thinks that the current HOH believes that working with The Crossovers is his only path to victory, and Melody chimed in (via Big Brother Bitez on X):

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He definitely does, he tells me that all the time. He just gives me his sad puppy dog eyes and is just like 'I'm just trying to make it far', and he is being genuinely serious.

One thing that Barrett, Melody, and Yash all agreed on, however, is that if they go through with the plan to evict Devens, they can pull Drew in. I tend to agree, because with Barrett betraying The Crossovers and Devens gone, he'd be forced to be loyal to Dee (whose nominated him for eviction twice) and Angela Murray.

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Not only would he no longer be in a majority alliance, but he's with people who have some of the worst relationships with the remaining Houseguests. It only makes sense to jump ship at that point and steamroll remaining Icons if that's a possibility.

Even Dee has quietly admitted in her cam talks that it's the smart play with Devens gone, and is questioning why her biggest ally ever willingly agreed to go on the block. She's just crossing her fingers he can win the BB Blockbuster, and if not, hoping she can find an in elsewhere amongst the remaining Houseguests. I kind of think her game was sunk before this, but if Devens leaves, I don't see how Dee wins that prize money.

We're in for another exciting Big Brother episode on Thursday in which Barrett could effectively turn the tables on the Icons. Now all that's left to do is see if the pieces fall into place, or if Devens can save himself with a clutch win.