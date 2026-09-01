One Reason Robert Pattinson Says Filming The Batman: Part II Is ‘Significantly Harder’ Than Making The First Movie

After plenty of delays, Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II is finally in production, with filming underway in the UK. Leading man Robert Pattinson has been on hand since the cameras started rolling earlier this summer and, by all accounts, he’s already been putting in work. Of course, the fan-favorite actor is currently unable to share any details regarding the plot of the highly anticipated superhero sequel. Yet he did just share one way that filming has been “significantly harder” compared to his first outing as the Caped Crusader.

Pattinson – who’s been scoring gigs left and right as of late – was recently named the latest global ambassador for Jaeger-LeCoultre. The British actor promoted that partnership during an interview with GQ, where he was also asked about the Batman sequel. The ever-savvy Pattinson didn’t spill many beans, though he did admit that one aspect of filming has changed in the years since he shot the film’s 2022 predecessor. And, quite frankly, this makes a lot of sense:

It’s good. I’m definitely feeling my age when fighting a lot. I’m literally like, ‘Goddamn, this is significantly harder than it used to be.’ But it’s really fun. And I think the movie’s going to be pretty great. It’s got a really, really fun cast, but it’s a marathon.

Honestly, I can understand why filming fight sequences would hit differently (no pun intended) this time around. 40-year-old Pattinson began filming The Batman in January 2020, shortly before the onset of the COVID pandemic. With that, the star was only in his mid-30s when he first started production. Given that he’s now hit the big 4-0, it’s only natural that it would be trickier to shoot scenes that involve a lot of physicality. Nevertheless, it sounds like the Good Time star is still enjoying the experience overall.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

More on The Batman Part II (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) The Batman Part II Set Video Spells Disaster For Bruce Wayne

Pattinson’s commitment to the physical requirements of this DC franchise was evident from the jump. After being cast, he threw himself into his training and, eventually he found a regimen that worked for him. As for his work on this latest movie, that work ethic is seemingly still intact. Pattinson was asked about recent set photos that saw a Batman actor riding a motorcycle and said that one of those was him. However, given the apparent laughter accompanying his answer, I can’t tell if the witty star is lying (as he’s known to do now and then).

What the Odyssey star hasn’t been lying about, though, is the major amount of work that goes into making this kind of superhero flick. Months ago, he said that he’d been told he’d have 11 straight weeks of night shoots, which sound so tiring. Of course, when an actor is playing a vigilante who operates during late hours, such shoots are par for the course.

During his recent interview, Robert Pattinson also confirmed that he would remain in London “till the end of the year” to film this Batman flick. So he may still have quite a few fight scenes to shoot before principal photography comes to an end. Regardless, I’m glad that Pattinson has an upbeat take on the work and is excited about the “big swings” the film is set to take.

The Batman: Part II opens in theaters on February 18, 2028. While fans wait, they can grab an HBO Max subscription to stream the first movie as well as the spinoff series, The Penguin.