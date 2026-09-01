Travis Kelce’s Lovely Take On Taylor Swift’s Fashion Sense Is Making My Heart Melt

We’re now two months past Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “intimate” wedding celebration amidst 1,000 of their closest friends, and fans are as enamored with the celebrity couple as ever. We swooned over hearing the NFL tight end refer to Swift as his “wife” for the first time, and we stocked up on pasta after reading about their cozy nights at home cooking Italian food (we ALL did this, right?). Kelce is fully in his newlywed era, and now it’s his comments about Swift’s fashion sense that are making my heart melt.

Taylor Swift may be the one with all the famous Grammys dresses, but Travis Kelce is no slouch when it comes to fashion, either. He looked all kinds of dapper at the Kentucky Derby a couple of years ago, and he’s also been known to rock some wacky patterns and colors. His wife complements him in that way, he told Vogue, because he said she always dresses on her own terms. Kelce said:

I love that Tay’s always authentically herself with every look. Whether we’re hanging with some friends or just us two on a fun night out for dinner, she’s always effortless, elegant, and beautiful. She’s not afraid of unique patterns or bold colors, and she’s just timeless and classy in everything she steps out in.

It is pretty obvious that Travis Kelce absolutely worships the ground the Taylor Swift walks on. He probably has some magical way of describing how she brushes her teeth, and I’m completely here for it.

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Taylor Swift has definitely shown us some iconic looks — take her chainmail dresses in “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, for instance — and it’s obvious that she’s intentional with all of her outfits.

She’s even been known to drop hints about some of her upcoming projects with her ensembles, and in fact, that’s what many believe she was doing recently with the haircut and purple dress she showed off recently, not to mention florals like what she wore to Juju Smith-Schuster’s wedding in July.

For that reason only I push back a little on Travis Kelce’s description of Taylor Swift’s style as “effortless,” because while she certainly looks effortlessly gorgeous, I would imagine there’s actually a lot of effort that goes into what she’s putting out there.

One thing’s for sure — both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift like to have fun with their fashion, and you need look no further than Kelce’s viral bucket hat to see that (although his wearing a furry hood in the marshes while holding an alligator also deserves some love).

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Now that football season is back on the 2026 TV schedule, we’ll definitely be on the lookout for Travis Kelce’s gameday ensembles, as well as Taylor Swift’s pricey football outfits, as the tight end takes the field for his 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Don’t miss the season opener against the Denver Broncos, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, September 14, on ABC.