Lori Loughlin Just Returned To Instagram, And Her Full House Co-Stars Helped

Lori Loughlin is continuing to get her acting career back on track following her role in the College Admissions Scandal. The actress has slowly been taking on more acting jobs in recent years, and she recently returned to When Calls the Heart as Abigail Stanton amid the 2026 TV schedule after departing in the middle of Season 6. As she gears up for a bigger return for the upcoming season of the Hallmark drama, she’s made her way back to Instagram, and her Full House co-stars were on hand to welcome her back.

While Loughlin has been featureed in Instagram posts with her When Calls the Heart co-stars as filming continues on Season 14, she never formally made a post herself. That is, until now. This week, Loughlin made her long-awaited return to the social media platform with a fun post. She wrangled in some help from her Full House family, including John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, and Dave Coulier, who all referenced the in-series talk show, Wake Up, San Francisco! Check it out:

A post shared by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) A photo posted by on

Not only do I love that Loughlin incorporates Wake Up, San Francisco! into her Instagram return, but that she has help from her former Full (and Fuller) House co-stars. All in all, their involvement makes her comeback all the more special. The icing on the cake, though, is a clip of the late Bob Saget as Danny Tanner, which serves as a fitting tribute to the beloved comedian. All in all, I honestly couldn't love this post more.

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Of course, much of the Full House cast is still close, but it’s refreshing to know that Loughlin is included in that closeness, especially since she was cut from the final episodes of Fuller House due to her legal issues. The only thing that would make this post better is another actual reunion with the cast, and I need it now more than ever.

Loughlin’s return to Instagram couldn’t have come at a better time, given her return to When Calls the Heart for the upcoming 14th season. She starred in the first five seasons of the show as Abigail Stanton before leaving in the middle of Season 6. Loughlin’s potential return had been teased for a while and, when Hallmark announced the renewal last year, her comeback was also confirmed. Fans were also ecstatic when she appeared in the final moments of the Season 13 finale, which saw Abigail arriving back in Hope Valley.

I cannot wait to see the kind of posts that Loughlin shares now that she's officially back on Instagram. If they’re anything like the posts she used to share, I might have to turn those notifications on. That aside, though, just seeing the Full House cast get together to welcome her back makes me want to rewatch the show. So it's a good thing it’s streaming with a Hulu subscription, while Fuller House is streamable with a Netflix subscription.