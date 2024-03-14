The Yellowstone Family Sent Love To Cole Hauser After The Death Of His Mom: ‘Bye For Now’

The road to Yellowstone ’s final Season 5 episodes , which will conclude the neo-western series, has been paved with behind-the-scenes chaos , various production delays, and the presumed exit from lead actor Kevin Costner. Unfortunately, things took a more tragic turn for co-star Cole Hauser, who revealed that his mother, the famed writer/director/producer Cass Warner, passed away recently at the age of 76.

Knowing that his mom is such a beloved part of his professional world, Hauser shared the sad news on Instagram with the emotional caption below:

It is with a heavy heart that my mother. Cass Sperling Warner passed away at the age of 76. Her kindness, love, humor and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world. You have touched so many. I know you will be up in the heavens sitting next to all the great humans that have passed through our earth. We will meet again. Bye for now ❤️

Born in 1948, Cass Warner Sperling was Hollywood elite right from the start as the child of Betty Warner (daughter of Warner Bros. co-founder Harry Warner) and the Oscar-nominated screenwriter/producer Milton Sperling. She chronicled the family’s history in the book The Brothers Warner (Warner Sisters), and in the docuseries You Must Remember This: The Warner Brothers Story, as well as the feature-length documentary The Brothers Warner. On top of all that, she was the head of her own production banner Warner Sisters, which focuses on educational and enlightening projects.

She’s been an inspirational industry icon for years, and it’s no surprise that Cole Hauser’s heartfelt post about her death was met with a wall of empathy, goodwill, and kind words from the actor’s fanbase, friends, and family, with more than a few familiar faces sharing the love. Here are a few of the messages shared by Hauser’s Yellowstone-centric fam, including co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s wife Nicolette and the series’ super-talented photographer Emerson Miller.

One can assume with much hope that Cole Hauser's TV wife Kelly Reilly and other fictional brothers-in-laws Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley reached out on a more personal front to share their condolences, since none of them are particularly prolific on social media. (To note, Dave Annable occasionally guest-stars as the late Lee Dutton.)

Not that it was only Yellowstone-adjacent celebs who reached out to Hauser over the loss in the family. From Aquaman's Jason Momoa to SEAL Team's Neil Brown Jr. to Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, and then some, quite a few beloved entertainers honored Cass Warner.

Even the team from Cole Hauser's coffee company, which was slapped with a lawsuit from Taylor Sheridan that has since been resolved , took a moment to share some support.

Check out the post in full below to see a mother and son whose smiles will thankfully continue to live on regardless of the struggles of real life.

It will presumably be with a heavy heart that Cole Hauser will return to filming Yellowstone this spring, though I hope it doesn't mean Rip will suddenly stop beating the bejeezus out of anyone who messes with the Dutton family. I also hope it doesn't mean he'll exit the upcoming sequel series 2024, which he and Kelly Reilly reportedly have had troubles with regarding contract negotiations. It won't feel the same watching any upcoming Yellowstone shows knowing that Rip Wheeler isn't around.

CinemaBlend sends our thoughts and condolences to Cole Hauser and the rest of Cass Warner’s family and friends during this time of mourning.