After Getting Sued Over Coffee Company By Taylor Sheridan, Cole Hauser Is Starting Another Montana-Tied Company And Yellowstone Fans Have All The Jokes

There seems to be more trouble brewing between a member of the Yellowstone cast and Taylor Sheridan. Recently, the creator of the massive modern Western sued Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser over his coffee company Free Rein. Now, the actor has announced another Montana-tied company, and fans of the Paramount show couldn’t help but crack jokes about the whole situation.

Let’s be real, Yellowstone and its final episodes have been shrouded in drama because of Kevin Costner and his involvement with Season 5. So, when a completely different conflict started after Sheridan sued Hauser over his coffee company, Free Rein, having a “confusingly similar” logo to his coffee brand Bosque Ranch, per Men’s Health , many were shocked that this ensemble hit more turbulence.

With all this in mind, you can imagine that when Cole Hauser announced he’d teamed up with a whiskey brand (you can see the Instagram announcement below), people couldn’t help but connect this situation to the coffee lawsuit.

Before we get into the jokes, it’s worth noting that Sheridan’s company Bosque Ranch did partner with Pendleton Whisky last year to celebrate “the spirit of the American cowboy,” according to Cowgirl Magazine . Meanwhile, as Hauser’s post notes, Lazy K Bar Whiskey “represents the long-standing traditions and hard-fought history of ranchers in Montana." Considering this and the coffee lawsuit, many took to the comments of the Rip actor’s post to joke about what’s going on between him and Sheridan:

Here’s hoping Taylor leaves you alone on this one!👏 -chelsea.m.bright

Oh shit.. here comes Sheridan.. I invented whiskey and the state of Montana. Cole is betraying the buyers meaning to buy whiskey from my steak company 😂 -swivs

Hold on cole....Taylor might sue you again cuz he's insecure -Owl177

I'm sure Taylor will find a reason to sue you for that too 🙄😅 lol GO COLE!! -fnc819

Just make sure Taylor can’t try and sue lol -rutledge91

As you can see, many are making light of the odd situation going on between Hauser and Sheridan. There’s no denying it's a bit coincidental that this news comes during the coffee lawsuit that’s dealing with “trademark infringement, unfair competition and false advertising,” as Men’s Health reported.

This legal situation and Hauser’s announcement of this whiskey brand also come amid lots and lots of reported drama between Sheridan and Kevin Costner. While the final episodes of Yellowstone have a release plan , and it will air late on the 2024 TV schedule , there are still lots of questions about how the John Dutton actor will be involved. Jokes aside, with this lawsuit between the Rip actor and the show’s creator, I can’t help but wonder if it will also impact the future of the flagship Western.

Only time will tell if this lawsuit will impact Yellowstone's final episodes. However, because we’ll be waiting about a year for Season 5B, fans are taking the time to poke fun at the situation and joke about Hauser’s new Montana-tied brand.