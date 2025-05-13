Kelly Reilly And Cole Hauser's Yellowstone Spinoff Is Set To Start Filming Soon, But Swirling Rumors Point To Big Demands Being Made Behind The Scenes
Trouble outside of Paradise...Valley?
As fans await the next chapter of Taylor Sheridan’s multi-era western franchise, the most promising upcoming Yellowstone show has seemingly been Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser’s long-in-development Beth and Rip-centered spinoff, which will serve as a direct follow-up to the mothership series. But as any presumed production starts get ever closer, rumors have started swirling around the project that alleges the two co-stars are trying to take control and make the new show all about their characters.
Now, that might not sound very much live diva behavior to anyone who’s already of the belief that the modern-day offshoot was meant to focus solely on the fan-favorite couple. But let’s not forget that when that project’s existence was first reported on back in February 2023, as Sheridan and Kevin Costner’s issues were causing chaos, the idea was for Matthew McConaughey to join up in a starring role. That deal reportedly fell through, and it’s been a while since any other A-listers passed through the rumor mill.
According to RadarOnline, that could remain the case, with an insider source claiming that Reilly and Hauser are pushing Taylor Sheridan away from the idea of casting anyone else who would have both a higher paygrade and spot on the call sheet. Per the insider, the duo’s alleged demands are kicking up dust.
The outlet also says Keilly Reilly and Cole Hauser are nicknamed the "gruesome twosome" behind the scenes, which is as big a reminder as any that all of these claims should be taken with heaping grains of salt.
Despite claims that certain cast and crew members have taken offense, it seems as though it's generally understood why Reilly and Hauser would want to fight for their characters to be the heart and soul of the show as opposed to a new character whose roots can't be viewed across five seasons of Yellowstone. The insider also said:
Beth and Rip's new spinoff is set to be the first modern-day Yellowstone series available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription, but now that CBS’ Fall TV schedule has been revealed, we know it won't actually be the next follow-up series to debut, as the Kayce Dutton-led spinoff was confirmed for a series order, which would traditionally mean a Winter 2026 midseason premiere, though that would all stem from how quickly the scripts come together.
If Taylor Sheridan truly still isn't off and running by way of crafting Beth and Rip's new show, though, then that could throw a wrench into the development pipeline for Luke Grimes' tentatively titled Y: Marshals. But seeing as how the latter is the only project that officially has a future, maybe it'll take top priority for the prolific creator.
