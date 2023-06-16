Yellowstone's Hassie Harrison Dropped An F-Bomb To Remind Fans Her Other Hit Show Is Finally Returning For New Season

While everything seems to be remaining more or less at a standstill when it comes to the hit drama Yellowstone , which last month announced that a new sequel series will follow the flagship’s final episodes later this year, it just gives star Hassie Harrison more time to remind fans that her other hit series, the hilarious comedy Tacoma FD , is set to finally return for its fourth season this summer. And you can bet that reminder wasn’t in the form of a super-boring greeting card featuring really neat handwriting and absolutely zero curse words. Nope, it’s actually a video featuring a few F-bombs and some hilariously creepy leering by co-star Gabriel Hogan.

Having wrapped up its third season back in December 2021, Tacoma FD and its core squad of entertainment-minded firefighters will be returning with another 13-episode season of maturity-lite hijinks and some presumably horrifying dares and challenges. Check out the Instagram video below that both Hassie Harrison and Gabriel Hogan shared, which also features some foul language from co-creator and Broken Lizard co-founder Steve Lemme.

As simple a video as it is, it still somehow does wonders for one’s anticipation for the new episodes, which will finally arrive on Thursday, July 20. If nothing else, it’ll probably have you calling everyone else you meet today a muthafuckaaaa, which may or may not get uncomfortable depending on how many churches, kindergarten classes and hospital nurseries you’ll be visiting.

Though the video above doesn’t get into any details about the new season, truTV revealed some pretty excellent news on top of releasing a full-length trailer for Season 4 that, you guessed it, involves a character regretfully eating old frozen corn cobs. The core group (sans exiting cast member Eugene Cordero) will now be joined by Booksmart’s Chris Avila, who will play a new recruit with the stellar name of Mickleberry. As well, fans can look forward to two high-profile guest stars in the form of Who’s the Boss vet Tony Danza, who will play a guardian angel, and Scream franchise fave David Arquette, whose character Teddy Dickosi is aiming to earn approval from the chief as Eddie’s rival. How many ways are they going to mangle the last name “Dickosi?” I’m guessing billions.

TruTV also confirmed a handful of other guest stars that audiences will no doubt be laughing at this season, including: WWE Superstar Dexter Lumis, Bosch’s M.C. Gainey, Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Timothy Murphy, and Snowfall’s Amin Joseph. Some familiar faces that will be back around the firehouse include recurring cast members Jim Rash, Joey Pantoliano, Paul Soter, Jon Rudnitsky, Maria Russell and Jamie Kaler.

Tacoma FD, which remains truTV's second-highest rated series (with 11.8 million viewers reached in Season 3), released the Season 4 trailer below to keep fans sated until the premiere drops.

That corn, though! For all the wild gross-out humor that this show has embraced over the years, just those few seconds of the trailer were enough to spin me.

In the midst of waiting for updates on Yellowstone’s future, Hassie Harrison and her romantic foil Ryan Bingham went public with their relationship , and she’s been supportive of his burgeoning music career, and seemed to have had a blast at this year’s Stagecoach festival, with both Bingham and Luke Grimes performing for crowds.