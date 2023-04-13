Yellowstone Co-Stars Ryan Bingham And Hassie Harrison Confirm Real-Life Romance With A Very On-Brand Photo

Barrel racer Laramie caused quite a stir in the bunkhouse when she made her Yellowstone debut in Season 3. While first hitting it off with Forrie J. Smith’s Lloyd, she ended up feeling a stronger spark with Ryan Bingham’s Walker . Apparently that passion didn’t die down once the cameras stopped rolling, because Bingham and Hassie Harrison just confirmed they are dating in real life — and they did so with an outdoorsy pic that any Yellowstone fan could appreciate.

Walker and Laramie getting together on the popular Paramount drama nearly cost the ranch hand his life, when Lloyd first smashed Walker’s guitar before stabbing him in the chest in a jealous rage. Thankfully their situation outside the confines of John Dutton’s ranch seem to be way less dramatic, as Ryan Bingham posted a photo to Instagram , showing him kissing co-star Hassie Harrison in front of a huge bonfire:

The Academy Award winner didn’t specify how long it’s been since he and Hassie Harrison’s romance spilled over into real life, but with his proclamation that they’re “More than a spark,” it seems like they’re pretty serious. The actress showed how she felt about her cowboy in the comments (as well as sharing his post to her own Instagram Stories ), telling Ryan Bingham:

i love you, cowboy. 🥰

We can only assume that Forrie J. Smith has no issues with this couple in real life, even if his character would be happy for any excuse to take Walker to Yellowstone’s infamous train station. There was one co-star, though, who made her feelings known about this public declaration of love, as Jen Landon — who plays fan-favorite ranch hand Teeter — took to the comments section with some emojis:

😍😍😍😍

Ryan Bingham — who co-wrote the song “The Weary Kind” for the Jeff Bridges movie Crazy Heart, winning an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy — was previously married to Anna Axster, with whom he shares three children, per US Weekly . They divorced in 2021 after 12 years of marriage. Hassie Harrison, meanwhile, was previously linked to Austin Nichols, her co-star from The Iron Orchard, back in 2018.

We’ve still got some time to wait until we potentially see more of this couple on our screens when Season 5 resumes this summer , but at least there are other upcoming Yellowstone franchise shows to look forward to. Ryan Bingham is set to appear with Jefferson White on the spinoff 6666, which will take the cowboy to the heart of Texas.

Yellowstone’s midseason finale saw Rip (Cole Hauser) recruiting Walker, Ryan and Teeter for a yearlong journey to the Four Sixes Ranch to save the herd, a move that is bound to wreak havoc on the cowboys’ relationships, including Rip’s marriage to Beth (Kelly Reilly). So only time will tell if Laramie shows up in Walker’s life in the future.