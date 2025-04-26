'That's The Official Word': What The Cast Of Ted Lasso Has Said About Season 4
We're Richmond 'til we die!
When Ted Lasso came to a close with Season 3, it was unclear if it would return for a fourth installment. While many stories came to a close and Ted returned to Kansas, there were also doors left open, setting up the beloved Apple TV+ series for a return if it wanted one. Well, now it’s coming back, so here’s what the cast of Ted Lasso has said about Season 4.
Jason Sudeikis Confirmed Ted Lasso Season 4 Is Happening
March 14, 2025, was the day Ted Lasso Season 4 was officially confirmed after months of rumors and speculation. Back in 2024, co-creator Bill Lawrence said this show’s return would be up to Jason Sudeikis. Then, on this spring day, Mr. Sudeikis finally addressed it all.
Verifying that a senior season is happening, the man behind Ted Lasso said on New Heights:
On top of confirming that Season 4 was in the works, the SNL alum explained where the story is headed, saying:
Back when Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended, I guessed that it could continue with a women’s team, considering Keeley’s proposal to Rebecca. So, it’s exciting to know that this vision could very well become a reality with the help of the titular mustachioed coach.
Brett Goldstein Compared Ted Lasso Coming Back To A Dead Cat Coming Back To Life
On the heels of Ted Lasso Season 4’s confirmation, Brett Goldstein was asked about returning. The actor plays Roy Kent in the show and serves as a writer, so he has the inside scoop.
When asked about how it felt to say goodbye to the show, only to come back, on Wild Card with Rachel Martin, the Emmy winner told a wild story about a dead cat coming back to life. He explained that a friend of his thought his cat had died, so they buried the body and mourned it. Then, they found out they didn’t bury their cat; it was someone else’s, and their pet eventually did come back.
After hearing that story, Goldstein was asked, “Did you bring Ted Lasso back from the dead?” In response, he said:
It’s an odd story to tell, but it also makes sense. In a lot of ways, it did feel like Ted Lasso was gone forever, and we came to terms with it never coming back.
However, it’s back, as the Shrinking co-creator explained:
So, the wheels are in motion, the cat is alive, and one of these days we’ll likely be making our way back to Richmond with Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and more.
Nick Mohammed Posted A Cryptic X Reaction, And Then Reposted The Season 4 News
Nick Mohammed has always been quite cheeky when it comes to this comedy.
The Nate actor once used his X account to tease Season 4 when the rumors first came out.
Also, when he had to move some Mr. Swallow tour dates for his comedy show, he said it was because of “some filming.” In that clip, he asked people not to “speculate” about what this filming was for. However, he did hold up a “believe” sign and captioned his post with #tedlasso. So, read into that what you will.
That happened in January, and when Season 4 was confirmed in March, Mohammed posted this on X:
He also retweeted Apple’s announcement about Season 4, which was posted three minutes before he uploaded his Richmond-colored message.
So, while Mohammed hasn’t directly said much about returning, he’s cheekily implied a lot, and he seems quite excited about what’s to come.
Hannah Waddingham Makes It Clear She Would 'Always' Play Rebecca
Now, let me take you back to a time before Season 4 was confirmed, but after a report spread that the soccer comedy was coming back. In that claim, it was alleged that Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift had been in talks to return. So, about a month after that news broke in August 2024, the Rebecca actress was asked about it.
As you can imagine, Waddingham got hilariously real about returning to Ted Lasso, telling ET:
She was also asked if there was a script, and she said, “Of course, there’s no script.”
So, at the time, she seemingly knew nothing. However, her enthusiasm is notable, because I’d love to see Rebecca back, especially if Waddingham is excited about it. Seemingly, she is, and if Ted is coaching Richmond’s women’s team, I imagine he’d be working closely with the team’s owner. So, we’d need this actress back.
Thankfully, it sounds like she’s down to reprise her Emmy-winning role.
Juno Temple Explained Why Her Feelings About A Ted Lasso Spinoff Are 'Complicated'
When Season 4 reports were running rampant, Keeley actress Juno Temple was asked about them. Like Waddingham, she didn’t have any official news. However, she did share her thoughts on Ted Lasso’s potential return, telling EW:
So, Temple wasn’t quite sure what was going on. However, she did note that she’d heard whispers.
She also explained, understandably, that she’d only want to return for a spinoff or continuation if everyone was involved. However, she also expressed her interest in a story about Richmond’s women’s team, saying:
Well, I think she’ll be thrilled to know that Season 4 of Ted Lasso will be about a women’s team, and hopefully it will involve all of the original cast, too.
Cristo Fernández Had A Very Dani Rojas Reaction To Season 4 Claims
Of course, we’ve got a comment from one of the Richmond players, too. Back when Season 4 reports started rolling around, Cristo Fernández was asked about coming back to play Dani Rojas in the series after reprising the role in a State Farm ad.
While on The Cooligans podcast, the actor noted that he’d read the news, and said he’d love to return, saying:
I don’t think Ted Lasso would be Ted Lasso without Dani screaming, “Fútbol is life!” So, hopefully, this lovely actor can come back. He clearly wants to, and I bet the fans would want it, too.
Well, there you have it, that’s what’s been said so far about Season 4 of Ted Lasso. As we learn more, we’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, you can stream the wonderful series with an Apple TV+ subscription while you start imagining what could be in store for this next chapter.
