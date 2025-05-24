Hannah Waddingham Opened Up About Ted Lasso 'Rising From The Dead,' And Revealed An Exciting Update About Season 4

When Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended in 2023, it felt like the show could be over. While there were ways to continue AFC Richmond’s story , it was unclear if that would actually happen. Well, now, it’s actually happening, and Hannah Waddingham opened up about that and shared an exciting detail about Season 4.

Back in March, Jason Sudeikis confirmed that Season 4 of Ted Lasso was happening after months of rumors and speculation about the show’s potential return. Since then, some of the cast have shared thoughts on returning to Richmond, and that includes Hannah Waddingham. During an interview with Capital FM , she was asked about returning to play Rebecca, and in response, she said:

I know, we were all a bit like 'Oh, we thought we'd mourned the loss, and now it's rising from the dead.'

This sentiment goes along with other things that have been said about Ted Lasso Season 4 . Specifically, Brett Goldstein told a story about a seemingly dead cat that made the same point. He explained that he had a friend who thought his cat had died, and his family had mourned and buried the cat. However, it turned out to be a different cat, and eventually their pet did return home.

Connecting that to Ted Lasso, the Roy Kent actor explained that he felt like that kid as this show returns more than two years after it ended. As he said, they “all cried” and “had a funeral,” but now they’re returning.

During that interview, Goldstein also reiterated a point Sudeikis made in his initial announcement, as they both confirmed Season 4 was being written. The Ted actor also noted that the new season will follow his titular character as he coaches a women’s team.

Now, Waddingham’s latest update both confirmed Rebecca’s return and a filming timeline, as she said:

Yeah, it's amazing! We start shooting in July.

Man, this show is really moving now! Considering both how long it took for Season 3 to come out and how many years it's been since that season ended, I had no clue when we’d get Season 4. And I still don’t. However, Waddingham’s update is a massive step in the right direction.

The fact that they’re going into production this summer makes me hopeful about a season potentially coming sometime in 2026. Of course, we cannot confirm a release date; however, the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning actress’s comment gives me hope that it could come out sooner rather than later.