A Yes, Dear Star Opened Up About Last Phone Call With The Late Anthony Clark In Candid Tribute

Actor Anthony Clark, star of the early 2000s CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has passed away. Co-star and actor Mike O'Malley shared the news, as he paid tribute to Clark and talked about the friendship they had before they ever worked together on television. He also opened up about the last phone call he had with the late actor.

O'Malley, who recently appeared on the 2026 TV schedule via a guest spot on NCIS, said a few words about Clark on X. He made audiences laugh as Greg, who often played the straight man to the sillier antics of his friend Jimmy. O'Malley talked about how he first met Clark, and how they'd only just recently spoken before his death:

Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations. I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again. Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of 'Yes Dear' which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. Rest in peace. Tony.

While Yes, Dear isn't available with a Paramount+ subscription or on other platforms, it was a successful CBS comedy in its day, with a six-season run. Greg and Jimmy's families represented two different households and the vastly different ways they raised their children, despite their long friendship.

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Mike O'Malley has continued his acting career with more appearances on sitcoms, including memorable stints on My Name Is Earl and Glee. As for Anthony Clark, he had a brief hosting stint on Last Comic Standing, but ultimately stepped away from Hollywood and lived a quiet life.

As for the cause of death, Deadline reported that Anthony Clark passed following complications from pneumonia. O'Malley did not make mention of the illness in his tribute, and it is not known how long the former actor struggled from the sickness.

While Clark was known to many as a television star, his start came in stand-up comedy. He was famously featured in a 1995 HBO special in which he starred alongside Dave Chappelle, Dave Attell, and Louis C.K.

After the special, he secured a few film roles, including the barber seen in Sean Connery's The Rock. I was also reminded while looking at his filmography that he was in the drama Paid in Full, as well as River Phoenix's The Thing Called Love. His final film appearance would be in the 2011 comedy My Uncle Rafael, which starred John Michael Higgins.

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He had a recurring guest role on Ellen, too, which ultimately paved the way for his leading role on Yes, Dear. I'm a little shocked to see it isn't available on streaming, and I would love to check out one of the best sitcoms of the 2000s again in light of this news.

CinemaBlend offers its condolences to the family and friends of Anthony Clark, and wishes them well during this time. Here's hoping for more tributes from those around Hollywood and stand-up comedy who knew him, and more stories about his life.