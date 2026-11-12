Michael B. Jordan Dials Up The Action And The Heat In The New Thomas Crown Affair Trailer

Michael B. Jordan’s Thomas Crown Affair is going to light up the early part of the 2027 movie schedule, and the full trailer has finally dropped after we got a teaser a few months ago. Even though I expected Jordan to look as cool as he’s ever looked in that one, my expectations were exceeded by the trailer. I love the ‘90s version of the movie with Pierce Brosnan and Renee Russo, but Jordan and Adria Arjona look even sexier, if that’s even possible. The movie is definitely bringing the heat.

That’s before we even get to the action. In the trailer, we see Jordan (who is also directing the movie) climbing buildings, racing cars, and, of course, stealing art. We also get a little glimpse into Kenneth Branagh’s character as a rival to Thomas’ Crown, and it looks like there will be quite the confrontation between the two. While Thomas is playing Crown, and Arjona is clearly playing the role of the woman chasing him for stolen art (Russo’s character in the earlier film and Faye Dunaway’s character in the original version starring Steve McQueen), Branagh’s looks new, and I think it already looks like a great dynamic.

It’s one of the most stylish trailers I’ve seen in a long time. Add in music from Jon Baptiste, and we might just have the sexiest movie of the year to keep us warm this winter. I’ve been counting down the months and weeks for this one, and March 5th still can’t come soon enough!