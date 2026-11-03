Eric Dane Got Candid Before His Death About Struggles on Grey’s Anatomy ‘I’m The Problem’
The late actor was struggling while playing McSteamy.
Grey's Anatomy is one of the most legendary medical dramas of all time, and we're currently in its whopping 23rd season on ABC (and streaming with a Hulu subscription). The beloved medical drama is till going strong, but many fans like to look back at its glory days. Late actor Eric Dane famously played Mark Sloane/ McSteamy during that time, and excerpts from his posthumous memoir got honest about his struggles during that time.
McSteamy is one of the most beloved Grey's character of all time, in no small part thanks to the charisma and heart that Dane brought to the role. In his recently released memoir My Book of Days (via EW) he wrote about an injury and reliance on painkillers resulted in him deteriorating during his time at Seattle Grace Hospital. He wrote:
What a heartbreaking recollection. While Grey's fans were still head over heels in love with Sloan, Dane was having a private struggle with his health and substances that was making his job difficult. Rather than acting out he felt himself "dissolving", and not letting it impact this coworkers. Indeed, Grey's Anatomy stars wrote tributes to the late actor following his tragic death in February.
Later in his memoir, the Euphoria star does mention that his coworkers noticed the change in him. He wrote about the dynamic he felt at the time, in a section which reads:
It's tough to hear how Eric Dane was struggling during this time, and how he was being so private about it while bringing McSteamy to life. He didn't want to bother his co-workers and chosen family, but they noticed that something was going on. That includes the one and only Shonda Rhimes, who did offer to help the Last Ship actor. As he wrote:
Clearly Eric Dane took the time to reflect on his years on Grey's Anatomy, and the struggles he was dealing with at the time. In his book he was able to speak honestly about his issues, and take responsibility for being a "problem." It's a powerful testament, one that might help inspire readers who are dealing with similar issues.
New episodes of Grey's Anatomy air Thursdays on ABC as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Folks who want to re-watch Dane's iconic tenure as McSteamy can do so on both Hulu and Netflix. Although after hearing about his experience, it might hit differently.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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