Eric Dane Got Candid Before His Death About Struggles on Grey’s Anatomy ‘I’m The Problem’

Grey's Anatomy is one of the most legendary medical dramas of all time, and we're currently in its whopping 23rd season on ABC (and streaming with a Hulu subscription). The beloved medical drama is till going strong, but many fans like to look back at its glory days. Late actor Eric Dane famously played Mark Sloane/ McSteamy during that time, and excerpts from his posthumous memoir got honest about his struggles during that time.

McSteamy is one of the most beloved Grey's character of all time, in no small part thanks to the charisma and heart that Dane brought to the role. In his recently released memoir My Book of Days (via EW) he wrote about an injury and reliance on painkillers resulted in him deteriorating during his time at Seattle Grace Hospital. He wrote:

My body goes to shit. I drop to 170, my face caves in, my eyes cloud, I look gaunt; shit, I look like a drug addict. You can tell. I can tell. My attitude on set changes. I’m no longer bubbly, the fun guy, a ringleader in laughs. I don’t act out. I don’t throw tantrums or chairs. I go the other way. I bring everything inside. I dissolve.

What a heartbreaking recollection. While Grey's fans were still head over heels in love with Sloan, Dane was having a private struggle with his health and substances that was making his job difficult. Rather than acting out he felt himself "dissolving", and not letting it impact this coworkers. Indeed, Grey's Anatomy stars wrote tributes to the late actor following his tragic death in February.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Later in his memoir, the Euphoria star does mention that his coworkers noticed the change in him. He wrote about the dynamic he felt at the time, in a section which reads:

I can’t help it. I feel other members of the cast looking at me. They’re my friends. My work family. No. My family. They don’t judge me. They don’t look angry. They look concerned. They look sad.

It's tough to hear how Eric Dane was struggling during this time, and how he was being so private about it while bringing McSteamy to life. He didn't want to bother his co-workers and chosen family, but they noticed that something was going on. That includes the one and only Shonda Rhimes, who did offer to help the Last Ship actor. As he wrote:

I tell her I’m dealing with it. I lie to her. I lie to myself. I suck it up. Fight through it. I don’t want to be Shonda’s burden. I don’t want to be a problem. But I am. I am a problem.

Clearly Eric Dane took the time to reflect on his years on Grey's Anatomy, and the struggles he was dealing with at the time. In his book he was able to speak honestly about his issues, and take responsibility for being a "problem." It's a powerful testament, one that might help inspire readers who are dealing with similar issues.

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy air Thursdays on ABC as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Folks who want to re-watch Dane's iconic tenure as McSteamy can do so on both Hulu and Netflix. Although after hearing about his experience, it might hit differently.