Katrina Law's Kid Was On NCIS. She Was Fully Prepared For The Show To Shoot Down Her Dream

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the NCIS episode "Speechless." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

The latest episode of NCIS was a special one for Katrina Law, as the Jessica Knight actress co-starred in it with her daughter. Law told CinemaBlend her kid knocked it out of the park, but she was ready from the moment it was suggested to shut it down if she wasn't ready.

I had a chance to speak to the actress ahead of the episode's airing on the 2026 TV schedule. Law explained that her daughter, Kinley Andreen, actually pitched the idea of coming on the show, so when an opportunity came up, she was asked about having her on. While she was thrilled to give her daughter a chance to be on the series, the actress explained she wanted her kid to earn it through an audition:

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There was a part of me going, like, if she's not really good, I'm not going to make [them cast her], I'm not going to, like, put everybody through this experience. She nailed that audition within 20 minutes.

Things went well, and Andreen booked her debut acting appearance as Chloe in NCIS. I was, frankly, a bit surprised to learn it was her first time acting, because I would've assumed she'd been doing it a while based on her performance. However, she'd never done traditional acting outside of school play performances. Did we all just witness the beginning of a future A-lister's career in television?

Due to that lack of experience, Katrina Law said she wanted to have her daughter go through the audition process to see if she's up for the challenge, but told us she couldn't be prouder of how she did:

It was a four-page audition...she picked up all the beats, she had props, she was doing different notes, there was an emotional arc, she memorized all the lines, was completely off book, and I'm like, there are adults who have to spend two days doing this just to prep for this moment, and you got it in 20 minutes. It was amazing.

Law and her daughter also got to display their fluency in Mandarin after the agents were shocked to find the little girl they found was bilingual. It was quite an acting debut, which makes me all the more thankful she pulled it off.

Jessica Knight's run in Season 24 of NCIS is off to a slow start, but the seeds are being planted for her to have a larger role later this season. Her constant monitoring of Tony DiNozzo for Ziva screams that a future team-up is in the works, which I'm very excited to see.

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As for what's next for her daughter, who knows where we'll see Kinley Andreen show up next? There's nothing wrong with being a nepo baby when it comes to Hollywood, especially if you have the talent to back it up. Maybe if NCIS can stay on the air another 20+ years, we'll see Andreen come back and play an agent on the series!

For now, I'm just content we have a solid block of NCIS to enjoy on Tuesday nights. Tune in to CBS on those nights for a healthy dose of nostalgia, as the lineup is loaded with classic NCIS actors.