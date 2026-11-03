Star Trek's John De Lancie's Tribute To Patrick Stewart Dropped The Perfect Q Reference I Can't Get Over

Since Patrick Stewart's death became public knowledge nearly a week ago, many across social media have been taking the time to honor the late actor. Also, a number celebrities have been honoring Stewart, including more than a few of his Star Trek cohorts. On that note, John de Lancie is now adding his voice to the many who've been sharing their memories of the Jean-Luc Picard portrayer. The beloved Q actor paid a fitting tribute to his former co-star and dropped the perfect reference tied to Picard and Q's past tussles.

While he wasn't a main character, John de Lancie's Q became one of Star Trek: The Next Generation's most memorable foes. After many adventures over the years, including Picard, De Lancie posted the following message about Stewart on Facebook:

For forty years, Q has been a thorn in Jean-Luc Picard’s side. And what a pleasure it has been to be that thorn. Patrick Stewart was a wonderful actor. He brought intelligence and depth to every role he played. It was a privilege to have worked with him. The universe is a little smaller and a little less bright today with his passing. Goodbye, Patrick. You touched so many. See you out there, Mon Capitaine.

That "mon Capitaine" brought a tear to my eye when I read it, and reminded me of some of my favorite TNG episodes. While Q and Picard's relationship ran hot and cold, I could always sense that it was always love coming from the former's end. Of course, he was certainly a jerk, putting Picard through some wtf-worthy scenarios, but I always appreciated that there was some mutual love between them at the end of Picard's second season.

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For those who haven't streamed Picard Season 2 with a Paramount+ subscription, the storyline ends with Picard's realization that Q has constructed the entire scenario he's put them through in order to help him overcome past trauma. Q then reveals to Picard that he is dying, and the two share a hug before Q sets the timeline right again.

It was emotional for me, even if it was potentially retconned when Picard Season 3 had Q return in a post-credits scene. Fans have, however, theorized that everything from the Q species exists outside of time. Therefore, his death doesn't have to be linear.

Personally, I think Q is not above faking his own death just for the thrill of pulling one over on Picard. The fact of the matter is, we'll likely never know now that Patrick Stewart is gone, though I'm sure he won't be the last to play Picard. Star Trek hasn't been afraid to recast iconic characters, though I think it'll be a challenge for someone to follow in Stewart's footsteps and play the role.

Patrick Stewart's death comes amid the celebration of Star Trek's 60th anniversary, which has been rife with bad news. As far as the franchise itself goes, there is a movie in development, but no TV shows are actively in the works as far as the general public knows. Stewart's passing certainly feels like a gut punch to the fandom and the former actors, many of whom held out hope for positive news before the year's end.

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Tributes continue to pour in for Patrick Stewart, and I'm continuing to love every eulogy and story that is shared. Both Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard are available to stream on Paramount+, so anyone who is missing the great Captain should head over there and watch some classic episodes.