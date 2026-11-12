Simu Liu Is Gunning For Another SNL Run (And He Knows What Pop Culture Scandal He Wants To Mock)

I'm starting to think Simu Liu really wants another shot at hosting Saturday Night Live. With the sketch comedy series back on the 2026 TV schedule , the Shang-Chi actor has been having a little fun with the show on social media lately, and now he's practically volunteering to impersonate a famous businessman caught up in a very public scandal. Avengers: Doomsday is right around the corner, I'm all for giving him another evening at Studio 8H.

When he hosted SNL in November 2021, the action movie star was a natural, creating some truly unforgettable sketches. So he knows a thing or two about being funny in front of a live studio audience. Liu took to Threads on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with a joke about the ongoing controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. He wrote:

Finally a famous person embroiled in scandal that i can play on SNL.

The tech executive recently admitted to having an extramarital affair amid reports involving a possible foreign intelligence operation. Naturally, the internet has been having a field day with the story, and Liu apparently sees an opportunity for a sketch.

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I'm sorry, but somebody has to make this happen. The Barbie standout didn't actually name Huang in his post, but the timing certainly suggests who he has in mind. Given the actor's history of making fun of himself, I can already imagine him walking onstage in one of Huang's signature leather jackets.

For some context, Huang issued a public apology on Nov. 8, acknowledging that he'd been unfaithful to his wife. Nvidia's board also launched an investigation into reports that the CEO may have been targeted by foreign intelligence operatives. The company has said it has no reason to believe its trade secrets or national security were compromised, and those allegations remain under investigation.

It's certainly the kind of complicated, headline-grabbing situation SNL loves to turn into a sketch. Plus Liu already knows his way around the show's particular brand of humor.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios, Disney)

When he hosted in November 2021, one of the funniest sketches featured him and Bowen Yang competing over increasingly ridiculous awards for being the first Asian person to accomplish something. The bit poked fun at Hollywood's obsession with representation milestones, and the two played off each other beautifully.

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I know Yang has retired from the show, but I'd love to see them reunite for another sketch, especially considering Liu's apparent interest in the Huang story. So someone get Yang on the phone as well, get him involved somehow!

This isn't even his first SNL-related joke this week. As we recently covered, Liu trolled Shane Gillis while showing off his Marvel workout . The actor posted a shirtless gym video using audio from Inde Navarrette's recent SNL monologue , in which she responded to Gillis' controversial comments about women's gym attire.

The MCU star captioned the video, "time to put on my little outfit," which is a pretty funny way to show off all that superhero training while getting involved in an ongoing comedy controversy. At this point, he's practically writing his own audition tape.

Of course, Liu hasn't been announced as one of the show's upcoming hosts , but the timing of his recent jokes couldn't be better. He's reprising Shang-Chi in Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives in theaters Dec. 18, and he's already been having some fun promoting the massive Marvel crossover, including jokingly calling it a little indie movie . So if these posts are his way of getting Lorne Michaels' attention ahead of the premiere, I'm all for it. Give the man another shot at Studio 8H.

Liu has been pretty vocal about wanting to return as Shang-Chi, including recently discussing why Marvel needs to do a better job of making his long-awaited sequel . With Doomsday finally bringing him back into the MCU, another SNL appearance would make a lot of sense.

To be clear, no one has announced that Liu is returning to host SNL. His recent posts could simply be another example of the actor entertaining himself online. But if this is his way of getting the show's attention before Doomsday, I fully support the campaign.