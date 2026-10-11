Ted Lasso EPs Hoped To Bring Back A Star For Season 4. Then Tragedy Struck

Ted Lasso made its triumphant return to the 2026 TV Schedule in August with an outstanding fourth season that served to reboot the series after its temporary ending in Season 3. With the focus of the new season being on Richmond’s new women's football team, it’s no surprise that several fan-favorite characters weren’t asked to return or had brief cameos, like Phil Dunster’s Jamie Tartt. However, the creative team did hope to bring back one star: late actor Anthony Head.

Anthony Head had been a part of Lasso since Season 1, playing the role of Richmond’s former owner and Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) ex-husband, Rupert Mannion. The iconic actor appeared in the first three seasons in some capacity, often serving as an antagonist. In an interview with co-creator and Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt told Deadline:

We had an outside hope of bringing him back in the last episode. We were told that that was not going to be possible. So yeah, we had an idea for a little thing, but it was not going to happen.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor unfortunately passed away at 72 in June 2026 due to complications from pneumonia. Given that the fourth season of Ted Lasso wrapped filming in January 2026, many have wondered whether Head was privately dealing with other health issues before his unfortunate passing.

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While Hunt didn’t outright say what the plan was for Head’s character, as a fan of the sports dramedy it’s easy to make some guesses. Though his character was largely ignored this season, Rupert became a hypothetical thorn in Rebecca’s side again when her assistant, Higgins (Jeremy Swift), suspected him of secretly buying AFC Richmond shares in the hopes of regaining control of the football club he believed Rebecca stole from him during their divorce.

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Of course, Rupert was a red herring, as Tracey Ullman’s character, Zelda, was the real culprit behind the move, as was revealed in the Season 4 finale. The reveal came to a head at the lackluster shareholders meeting, which is most likely where Head would have appeared. However, one could also make the claim that Head could have appeared in the crowd at the Lady Greyhounds’ final game in an attempt to kickstart a redemption arc for the longtime antagonist if the series were to get picked up for a fifth season. Unfortunately, all of this remains speculation.

Ted Lasso did find a way to honor Anthony Head’s contribution to the series, dedicating the penultimate episode to him and having silence as the credits rolled. It was a poignant moment made even more emotional, given the episode ended with the tragic loss of beloved pub owner Mae (Annette Badland).

Stream Ted Lasso Season 4 in its entirety with an Apple TV subscription now. While there’s no word yet on whether or not the show has been renewed for a fifth season, many fans are hopeful, as there is still so much story to be told with these characters.