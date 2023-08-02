5 Quick Things To Know About Minions Land Opening At Universal Orlando

While Walt Disney World is still the 900 lb. gorilla of the theme park world, especially in Orlando, in recent years, Universal Orlando Resort has made some big moves, and based on the most recent attendance numbers, theme park guests seem to be appreciating it. Not only have we seen major new thrill rides added to the parks with attractions like the excellent Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Velocicoaster, but Universal is also adding more family-friendly experiences, like the new Minions Land.

The newest addition to Universal Studios Florida is a mini-land that is not only based on a property that both adults and kids love, but it’s done in a way that all of them will be able to find equal enjoyment in it. The new land’s major attraction is one of the most accessible we’ve seen in a long time, and that’s just part of what the new land has to offer.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Orlando’s Minions Land Officially Opens On August 11 But It’s Already Open, Sort Of

The official grand opening date for Universal Studios Florida’s new Minions Land is set for Friday, August 11. While there will likely be some fun grand opening experiences for guests to check out on that date, the fact is you don’t need to wait to experience Minions Land because the area’s main attraction and its cafe have both been open for a while now, more or less.

The Minions Cafe has largely been open for several weeks, and Illumination's Villain-Con: Minion Blast, the area’s attraction, is currently running in technical rehearsals. This gives a lot of guests the chance to try out the experience early and provides Universal Orlando a chance to run the ride with actual loads of guests just to see if anything breaks down. If you’re planning a visit prior to the August 11 opening, be aware that there’s no guarantee the ride will be up and running when you’re there, because this is just a testing phase. Still, keep an eye on it, as there’s a good chance it might be open for you.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Villain-Con: Minion Blast Is Not Your Average Dark Ride

As far as what Illuminations Villain-Con: Minion Blast actually is, the attraction is set to take place during the in-universe Villain-Con, with guests competing to join the Viscious 6, as seen in the Minions film series. Riders are given a blaster with which to shoot at targets, which translates to points, allowing guests to keep score and compete against their friends. It’s one of several shooting dark rides that can be found at theme parks, including Universal’s own Men In Black: Alien Attack.

However, there are a few things about Minion Blast that set it apart from its competitors. First and foremost, there’s no ride vehicle in Minion Blast. Instead, guests stand on a moving walkway and hold blasters in their arms to take aim at the targets that are created using a combination of both practical props and screens. It makes Minion Blast incredibly accessible, as the ride has no height requirement. Anybody who can stand and hold the blaster can use it. Even guests in wheelchairs can go on the attraction without having to get out of their chairs.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort )

You’ll Need The Universal Orlando App To Get The Most Out Of Minion Blast

At this point, saying that you need to be sure to download the right app before visiting a theme park should go without saying. Basically, every park has one, and if nothing else, they all do a decent job of keeping guests apprised of wait times on key attractions, which is a good enough reason to have it. But the Universal Orlando app does a lot more when it comes to Minion Blast.

Similarly to how MarioKart: Bowser’s Challenge works at Universal Studios Hollywood, the app syncs with your blaster while you are playing Minions Blast. This way, it keeps track of what you accomplish, both as far as your high score goes, but also a variety of other details. There are a number of different trophies you can unlock for accomplishing different things in the game, which will give you a reason to experience the attraction repeatedly.

(Image credit: Universal Beijing resort)

Minions Land Has Banana Flavored Popcorn And So Much More

Going on rides is fun and all, but one of the best things to do in any theme park is eat, and Minions Land has some absolutely great options. The former Monsters Cafe is now the Minions Cafe, and it has some pretty tasty food for the whole family to enjoy.

But beyond that, there are multiple places to go to grab a quick snack and have some stuff you simply won’t find anywhere else. Case in point, there's Pop-A-Nana, a kiosk where you can pick up banana-flavored popcorn. Does it sound wild? Yes. Do you kinda want to try it? Of course you do. You'll also find Freeze Ray Pops, with frozen treats and the Bake My Day bakery.

(Image credit: Universal Orlando resort)

Minions Land Has So Much More Than Minions

Any theme park land isn’t done unless it has characters to meet and take pictures with someplace, and Minions Land is no exception. The little yellow guys, who are actually big yellow guys at Universal, are certainly around, and you’ll also find Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes from the Despicable Me franchise as well. But that’s not all.

The Illumination Theater, which is hosting all the Minions Land Meet-And-Greets, will also see the occasional visit by Rosita, Gunter and Johnny from the Sing franchise. It seems likely that other characters from other Illumination Animation film projects will appear over time.

Minions Land isn’t the biggest and the boldest new theme park addition that we’ve seen, but not everything needs to be an E-Ticket ride to be a hit. And there is so much more on the way for Universal Studios Florida, a new land dedicated to Dreamworks has already been announced to be opening in 2024. Plus, there’s the recently-closed Poseidon’s Fury attraction, which is next in line for a major upgrade to something new.