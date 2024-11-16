6 Things From Disneyland's Festival Of The Holidays You Won't Want To Miss (And One You Can Skip)

Once upon a time, the park that became Disney California Adventure was envisioned as a West Coast version of Disney World’s Epcot. While that never quite came to pass, there is one way that DCA, in many ways my favorite Disney park, is like Epcot. Epcot is the festival park, and so is DCA.

If you’re a fan of theme parks and food, then Disney California Adventure is the place to go. With the DCA Festival of Holidays now underway, marketplaces of delicious food are everywhere. There are a lot of returning favorites and brand-new selections available at the festival marketplaces.

I had a chance to preview the food options alongside my chance to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland, and I found several items you’ll want to check out if you’re visiting this season, and at least one you can probably not worry about.

(Image credit: David Nguyen)

Al Pastor Pork & Pineapple Slider - Winter Sliderland

Sliders are a great happy hour food and they’re equally good as a theme park food because they’re reasonably substantial. So they can be a meal if you want them to be, but they’re easy to eat on the move. Since you’re doing a lot of moving at theme parks, it's a good way to go because you can eat these in line as long as you finish it before it's your turn to ride.

There are a couple of options available at Winder Sliderland, I had the Al Pastor Pork & Pineapple Slider. This may not be just right for you if you don’t like food that’s even a bit spicy, but the sweetness of the pineapple balances the kick from the spices very nicely.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Holiday Mash Bowl - Merry Mashups

If you’re somebody who prefers Thanksgiving leftovers to Thanksgiving dinner itself, the Holiday Mash Bowl is for you. It’s everything from a classic Thanksgiving dinner, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and even cranberry, thrown together in a bowl.

It sounds like a bizarre thing to actually spend money on something that looks like leftovers, and I’ll admit it doesn’t look all that amazing, but I promise, this is worth it. It’s a delicious and quite hearty dish, and also pairs well with a Glacier Margarita, seen above.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Chorizo Queso Fundido Mac & Cheese/Savory Kugel Mac & Cheese - Holiday Duets

Mac & cheese is a classic that has existed in dozens of forms over the years at Disney Parks. DCA’s most recent festival, Pixar Fest, and a unique take on the dish that mixed the traditional comfort movie with a spicy combination. The Festival of Holidays is its own mac and cheese duo that maybe isn’t quite as creative, but is no less delicious.

The Chorizo Queso Fundido Mac & Cheese and the Savory Kugel Mac & Cheese are available separately or as a duet. Either are good on their own, and the Queso Fundido is actually vegetarian, as the sausage uses a meat alternative. If you can’t decide, get both as a half-and-half dish.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Café de Olla Cold Brew - Grandma's Recipes

At some point, you’ll need something to drink to wash down all this deliciousness. There are lots of options. There are plenty of cocktails, but also mocktails, and drinks that will warm you up, assuming that it isn't too warm in Southern California already. One of my favorite drinks that doesn't require ID is the Café de Olla Cold Brew.

It blends a Mexican spiced coffee with sweet cream for a deliciously well-balanced drink. It’s served with what DCA calls a “mini” pan dulce, but it’s actually about as large as the cup. You’ll need to eat it first or use a straw to even get to the coffee.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

M&M'S® Peanut Butter Fudge Cake - Merry Mashups

It’s not a Disney Parks delicious food festival without some sweet treat, and don’t worry, the Festival of Holidays has you covered there. One brand-new item that you don’t want to overlook is the M&M'S Peanut Butter Fudge Cake.

If you’re a fan of chocolate or peanut butter, but especially chocolate and peanut butter, you’ll be in love. One word of warning however. You might want to consider sharing this one, as it’s incredibly rich. I shared one with four other people and even only eating ⅕ of it, I had plenty.

(Image credit: David Nguyen)

Sticky Toffee Pudding Macaron - Favorite Things

DCA knew what they were talking about when they named one of the booth’s Favorite Things because it was home to what was my favorite thing at the Festival of Holidays. The Sticky Toffee Pudding Macaron was absolutely incredible

It's a Mickey-shaped chocolate macaroon with vanilla creme, date cake and the piece that I think makes it a winner, a salted toffee sauce. This is a dessert you absolutely will not want to share. Make everybody else get their own.

(Image credit: Dirk Libbey)

Barbecue Pulled Pork Cornbread Bake - A Twist on Tradition

If there was one thing I tried at the Festival of Holidays that didn’t blow me away, it was the pulled pork barbecue cornbread pake. It’s a play on a tamale pie with cornbread baked over barbecue pulled pork. It also comes with a side of slaw.

To be clear, I didn’t even dislike the Cornbread Bake. It was perfectly good. It was the first thing I ate at the Festival and I thought it was fine. The problem is that it’s just fine, and there’s so much going on this year that is so much better than fine. Save your money, or your Sip and Savor Pass slot, and use it to get something else.

For my money, there is nothing better than Disneyland at Christmas. It's a joyful place to celebrate a joyful time. The Sleeping Beauty castle decorations warm the heart, while delicious food warms the soul.

The Disney California Adventure Festival of the Holidays began on November 15 and runs through January 6, 2025. If trying lots of different food items is part of your plan be sure to pick up a Sip and Savor Pass, you can buy a pass for four items for $32 or eight items for $63 (alcoholic drinks not included). They cover all the food at the Festival Marketplace as well as a variety of sample size tastes and many of the dining locations all over Disney California Adventure.