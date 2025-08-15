John Cena Has 11 WWE Dates Left, And After Fight With Cody Rhodes, I’m Not Surprised He’s Saying It’s Been Rough: ‘My Body Is Screaming At Me’
He really pushed through for SummerSlam!
If there’s one thing that every wrestling fan around the world knows at this moment, it’s that “the last time is now,” as John Cena is on his farewell tour. He will only be at 11 upcoming WWE events, wrapping his time as an in-ring competitor at the end of the 2025 TV schedule in December. Fans weren’t quite sure what to expect from his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, but after watching that fight, I’m not at all shocked that Cena has said his “body is screaming” for the end of his wrestling career.
What Did John Cena Say About Being In The Back Half Of His Farewell Tour?
Not only is John Cena riding high after his surprise cameo in Superman, and looking forward to Peacemaker Season 2 (which you’ll be able to watch with an HBO Max subscription), but he’s also still in the afterglow of what’s being called not just the best match of his farewell tour so far, but possibly the best match of his more recent wrestling career.
After his match against now-two-time Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 left fans with a lot of disappointment and outright anger, it was a true shock to see what went down between the competitors at SummerSlam. Cena really pulled out all the stops and delivered (as Sheamus would say) a true “banger” of a match, which lasted for nearly 40 minutes and marked his longest one since way back in 2009. When appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently, the Blockers star was asked if any part of him wanted there to be more time on his wrestling clock, and he said:
Oh, man. Even though Cena did recently admit that he’d be willing to wrestle for free because it’s been such an important part of his life since childhood, he also copped to the fact that he “just physically can’t do it anymore.” This is likely one of the reasons that his previous farewell tour matches haven’t always been ones for the books, along with, of course, his surprising heel turn causing him to want to “ruin wrestling.”
Pretty much everything that wrestlers do in the ring, even for very short amounts of time, makes me realize how my body would be “screaming” if I tried such full-contact athleticism. So, much love to a fellow middle-aged person for being able to dig deep and deliver a lengthy and 100% amazing match. He continued:
Obviously, we don’t know exactly what Cena’s last 11 WWE appearances will hold for us, but we can be sure that the man will give us everything he has before leaving the ring for the final time.
