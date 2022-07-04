After Universal Orlando's Twitter Gets A Wee Bit Snarky, Fans Lovingly Roast The Account Back

Universal Orlando Resort has one of those Twitter accounts that likes to have fun. It’s got an irreverent style that is mainly focused on throwing a bit of shade now and then on it’s major competitors. Usually, that takes the form of swipes at Walt Disney World, or more recently, taking a shot at Disney’s new cruise ship . Occasionally UOR Twitter will spare a thought for other competitors like SeaWorld . But recently the account tried to have fun with its own fans, and it really should have guessed what would happen.

The UOR Twitter made a joke about the frequently heard call that removing the Jaws attraction from Universal Studios Florida was a mistake. The Jaws ride was a popular one among fans but it was closed about a decade ago to make way for the expansion of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter . Universal joked on Twitter that it wished people focused on the new cool stuff they were getting and not only on what they lost.

It's always "Bring Jaws Back" Never, "Hey, thank you Universal for always giving us cool new stuff! We love you."June 29, 2022 See more

This opened the floodgates of fans responding to the tweet in a variety of ways. All the responses are the same good natured fun as the original tweet, but some were also a bit biting as well. As one fan pointed out. New attractions are not always better. A lot of fans are less than impressed with Fast & Furious: Supercharged , an attraction that was lifted from the slow moving Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood and transplanted to Florida. If that’s what’s new, some fans can do without .

You gave us Fast & Furious.......Bring Jaws back as an apology ....we do love you though

And to be sure, fans love the new stuff they get at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. In the last few years we’ve seen both Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Jurassic World Velocicoaster added to the IOA park , and fans do love them. But that doesn’t mean they don’t also miss what has been lost .

Hey, thank you Universal for always giving us cool new stuff! I love you. Bring Monsters Cafe back though.

It’s a catch-22 for any theme park. Growth is a necessity. There has to be something new and exciting to draw guests back or else eventually fewer people find any great need to return to the park. At the same time, space is at a premium, and so making something new usually means removing something older. And every ride in any theme park is somebody’s favorite. When a decision is made to remove something, there will be those that really hate to see it go, regardless of how awesome the new thing might actually be. Having said that, one fan maybe has found the perfect solution .

what about a cool new jaws ride?

I suppose that would be one way that would make everybody happy.