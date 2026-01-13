Disney Showed Off Early Testing For Disneyland’s New Iron Man Attraction, And It Reminds Me Of My Favorite Epic Universe Ride

For years, I’d been riding Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and getting a wee bit queasy. (In fact that ride is known to be vomit-inducing by Universal Orlando staff .) Because of this, when I found out Epic Universe was getting another ride with a Kuka arm, I was a little nervous. Turns out, I needn’t have been, as Monsters Unchained became my favorite attraction at the new theme park, and now, Disneyland seems to be following suit.

Recently, Disneyland released an official video showing off the new ride testing for its latest upcoming attraction: Stark Flight Lab. We’ve known for over a year the ride would incorporate Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, but this is the first time we’ve gotten a BTS look at human testing for the ride. Though now that I’ve seen it, it’s clearly giving Monsters: Unchained.

I’m not the only one who thinks so either, as the comments section on this Disney Food Blog post is giving out similar vibes. In fact, theme park fans were all over this comparison in the comments.

Looks like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride at Universal Studios…?

Hopefully doesn’t make me as sick lol. Monsters Unchained at least didn’t make me as sick as FJ. 🙏🏻

This reminds me of Monsters Unchained at Epic Universe! Which is a great ride! Would love to see something similar at Disney!

Universal much?

Though, it’s worth noting a lot of fans are pointing out what seem to be the differences, as well, including the fact these seem to be single person arms instead of a group ride cart, though original renderings had two people in the “gyrokinetic pods.”

The concept renderings show the arms are completely stationary and your seat/vehicle moves around a little track to where the arm picks you up, swings you around, and put you back on the track.

It’s the same kind of arm system, but it’ll be interesting to see how it’s used for this ride because I believe it’s being put on a roller coaster type track for more thrill.

So it’s Monster’s Unchained and Harry Potter for one person??

Everyone saying that this looks like the universal rides, no it doesn’t because this is literally the entire ride, there’s no set and no screens. It’s just swinging around on this that’s the whole ride.

One thing Disneyland's best attractions always do an excellent job with is theming, and I’m 100% sure Stark Flight Lab will not be giving similar vibes to either of Universal’s awesome attractions Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey or Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experience. Ultimately, it’s clear we don’t really know enough about what exactly the rid will entail, though I will say I hope the arm’s flight path gives more Monsters Unchained rotation than Potter, because the new ride is definitely much smoother than the OG, no hate to the Hogwarts-set attraction.

We do know the ride will be transporting Marvel and theme park fans from the arm to a track as part of Tony Stark’s testing station. It will be set in California Adventure’s Avengers Campus (duh) and is unlikely to open this year, though Disneyland has not confirmed an opening date for the ride, yet.