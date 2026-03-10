A Hazmat Situation Unfolded At Disneyland, And Several Cast Members Were Affected

Spending a day at Disneyland Resort means you’ll usually be exposed to all kinds of amazing smells of things like nearby popcorn, churros, ice cream and such – and a group of cast members who reportedly see a very low turnover . However, on Tuesday, an “unknown odor” resulted in multiple cast members getting sent to the hospital at California’s original Disneyland theme park in Anaheim.

As KTLA has reported, this odor “was detected” at the backstage area of the Star Tours attraction in Tomorrowland. Around 12:30 p.m., the Anaheim Police Department arrived to the scene, and seven cast members were taken to local hospitals after experiencing dizziness and shortness of breath for evaluation. Other cast members were also treated at the resort by paramedics, but had milder symptoms and were released rather than taken offsite.

Based on what’s known about the incident thus far, the temporarily threatening smell was caused by building materials being used by a contractor that produced the odor. As a precaution, guests were promptly cleared from the immediate area, and there have been no reports from affected guests, per Anaheim police’s Sgt. Mark Sutter. Star Tours is currently back up and running (per the Disneyland App) at the time of this article’s publication.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

We have no other information about this recent incident. At this time, there are no known big construction projects that we know are happening at this section of the Disneyland Resort. You can check out footage of the authorities responding to what happened from earlier today in the post below:

A post shared by KTLA 5 News (@ktla5news) A photo posted by on

There are several changes coming soon to its sister park, Disneyland California Adventure, however, particularly through an expansion of Avengers Campus. The expansion will add two new attractions to the land, including an Iron Man ride called Stark Flight Lab and another one called Avengers Infinity Defense, which are expected to come out in 2027. Additionally, there’s going to be a Coco attraction, which is expected to open in either 2027 or 2028. The park's Monster’s Inc. ride in DCA was originally planned to be torn down in 2026, but was recently saved from closure.

In an earlier report on Tuesday as well, it was claimed that the next head of Disney Experiences was found following a new Disney CEO recently being named last month. While there always seems to be news happening around Disneyland Resort, from what we know about what happened near Star Tours on Tuesday, it was a mild incident that was quickly attended to and cleared up. Hopefully the cast members who were affected get a positive bill of health, and all will resume as normal at "The Happiest Place on Earth" that continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary until August.