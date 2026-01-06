Another Brawl At Disneyland, This Time Over Indiana Jones Line Cutting

Disneyland is supposed to be the happiest place on Earth and while thousands of people have wonderful experiences every day, there are times when things do not go well. Then there are the times when things go really, really badly, as they did for one family at the park earlier this week after one man was reportedly assaulted by another in line for the Indiana Jones Adventure.

A Fight Broke Out In The Line For Indiana Jones Adventure

On the same day that the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular went haywire and injured a Cast Member, there was also an assault in line at the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland. According to KTLA, as well as posts on Reddit, one family was waiting in line while another person began to cut through the line, purportedly to catch up to another family. A series of Reddit posts lay out that a father said something to the people cutting through the line, which resulted in the person who was cutting hitting the man who said something.

A brawl of about 30 seconds ensued, though based on reports, it appears that the man who was attacked did not so much as throw a punch. Other guests intervened to stop the fight, but not before leaving the attacked man with a serious scar.

The attacking man and his family apparently left Disneyland shortly after the fight. The Anaheim Police have not apprehended the man, but they claim to have “strong leads” regarding the person’s identity and believe he is a Southern California resident.

According to a Reddit post, which is apparently from the wife of the attacked man, her husband did not engage in the fight specifically to avoid being mislabeled as the aggressor, as well as to prevent his family from being kicked out of or banned from Disneyland. As hard as not fighting might be, that makes a lot of sense, as the person who started swinging, if he is apprehended, will almost certainly be banned from the park.

Fights at Disney Parks Aren’t Common, But They Do Happen

This is far from the only time a fight has broken out in a Disney theme park, or even the first time we’ve seen violence stem from line cutting. A few years back, an alleged line cutting situation at Magic Kingdom led to two families throwing fists at Magic Kingdom, and nothing has quite felt more out of place than a fistfight in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland.

You can be assured of a lifetime ban from Disneyland for a situation like this. Anything that causes a disturbance for other guests, never mind injury, can result in such a punishment. Lifetime bans from Disney Parks can be lifted, but it requires those banned to send letters of apology to request the ban be lifted.

According to the wife of the victim on Reddit, Disneyland Cast Members rose to the occasion, providing some medical attention and otherwise making the ordeal the best experience they could under the circumstances. There is reportedly no concussion, and other than the scars, it appears there’s no lasting damage.