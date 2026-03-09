I Know People Love Working At Disneyland, But I Didn't Realize Just How Much

I have a pretty great job as it allows me to write about the theme park industry, and not infrequently visit those theme parks that I love. If there is a better job that I can think of, it would be one that would mean visiting a theme park every day, which is why Disneyland Cast Members may have the best of all possible jobs.

For many, working at Disneyland is truly a dream job. It’s clear when you’re talking to many of them how much they know they are in a special place, but recently I came to realize just how much people love working at Disneyland.

Disneyland Sees Far Less Turnover Than Most In Its Industry

I was one of a small group invited to participate in a recent business update at Disneyland Resort, and while it revealed some information that guests will love, like the fact that Disney California Adventure’s Monsters Inc. ride will remain open this year, a significant portion of the discussion was focused on Cast Members.

Disneyland President Thomas Mazloum brought up the fact that the tourism and hospitality industries see some of the greatest employee turnover of any profession, upwards of 40% annually. However, Disneyland’s last fiscal year saw its turnover at 15%. That’s a remarkably low number. It shows that people who work at Disneyland truly enjoy their jobs because they don't leave.

(Image credit: Disneyland Resort)

Most Disneyland Cast Members Are In For The Long Haul

Not only are Disneyland Cast Members staying around, but they plan to stay for a while. Mazloum mentioned that a recent survey of Disneyland Resort’s 36,000 Cast Members revealed that nearly three-quarters of them (74%) planned to stay for five years or more. Many of Disneyland’s jobs would be considered “entry level,” and the fact that many maybe don’t get paid what they should has been said. Still, people don’t look at working at Disneyland as a short-term situation.

This may be because advancement within the Disneyland Resort is a real possibility. According to Mazloum, two out of every three salaried and managerial positions are filled by people who started as hourly employees. The Disneyland President thinks that’s important, as it means people in higher positions have experience on the ground and understand the importance of the guest experience.

Disneyland Resort’s Napa Rose Saw (Almost) All Its Cast Members Return Following Reopening

I happened to see just how committed Disneyland Cast Members were firsthand recently. I got to have dinner at the Napa Rose, the Disneyland Resort’s fine dining restaurant at the Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, ahead of its grand reopening following a major remodel. The restaurant was closed for nearly a year, which means the staff was furloughed. They had to work elsewhere in the interim, but their spot was guaranteed if they chose to return.

At the event I was at, I was told that 100% of Napa Rose Cast Members choose to return. That is, obviously, quite the testament to Disneyland generally and the Napa Rose specifically.

I did speak with one Cast Member who told me that, technically, the number of returning Cast Members was actually 99%. According to them, one former staff member moved over from the Napa Rose to Club 33, Disneyland's exclusive members-only club, which is also overseen by Chef Andrew Sutton, and decided to stay there due to the hours. Another, the only one to leave Disneyland, got a job at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Orange County during the closure and opted to stay there. Currently, only one theme park restaurant has a Michelin star, Walt Disney World's Victoria and Albert's.

Even if the number is only 99%, that’s still incredible, and a testament to what it means to so many to work at Disneyland Resort. When people love their jobs, they tend to do them well, and that means great experiences for the guests who interact with them.