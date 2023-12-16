Videos Of Brendan Fraser's Epcot Candlelight Processional Appearance Show He's A Disney Adult Like The Rest Of Us
Brendan Fraser is among friends when he narrates Epcot's Candlelight Processional
Brendan Fraser has had a career Renaissance of late that culminated in an Academy Award win. However, it’s clear the love for Fraser has not died down, as the most popular new attraction at Disney World recently was actually Fraser himself at Epcot’s Candlelight Processional. It had fans screaming and Fraser getting emotional at his own reception. He clearly enjoyed his time on stage, and if the former George of the Jungle star wasn’t a “Disney Adult” before, he almost certainly is now.
Brendan Fraser is one of this season’s new narrators at this year’s annual Candlelight Processional at Epcot. If the reactions from fans, as shown on TikTok, and Fraser himself are any indication, he will almost certainly be back, because he was adored. He also loved interacting with the audience.
Epcot holds the Candlelight Processional on multiple nights throughout December and brings in a host of celebrities to read the story of Christmas. The cast usually consists of stars with strong Disney connections, like members of the MCU, Brie Larson recently played host to the Candlelight Processional at Disneyland or Neil Patrick Harris, who recently appeared at Epcot and is a serious Disney nerd. Fraser does have Disney bona fides, having appeared in a few productions during what we now need to call his pre-Brenaissance era. Based on these TikTok reactions, fans remember.
Brendan Fraser was one of the biggest new additions to the Epcot schedule this year. Following Fraser's big Oscar win, he almost certainly has his choice of projects, or how he wants to spend his holiday, but who wouldn’t want to spend some of it at Walt Disney World? Fraser’s biggest theme park contribution to date is actually down the road at Universal Studios Florida with the Revenge of the Mummy coaster, but these folks clearly don't mind.
It’s hard not to get a little emotional seeing these videos. Fraser has clearly been touched by the reception fans have given him of late. Watching these audiences respond to him shows none of that is calming down anytime soon. Seeing Fraser’s talent recognized with both industry awards and fan reactions is incredible.
With Brendan Fraser “back” in a big way, one does have to wonder if his appearance at Epcot is part of larger work with Disney. There are certainly plenty of franchises he could begin to take part in. At this point, Fraser doesn't have any Disney projects we're aware of in his future, but that could change at any time.
Disney fans, like the ones in these audiences, would surely love to see that. Perhaps Fraser will join the long list of stars who have played iconic Disney characters. That certainly makes the actor returning to Epcot year after year much more likely.
