Brie Larson Had The Best Time On Space Mountain, But It’s The Bearded Wonder In The Third Row Who Makes The Disneyland Picture A+

If you go to Disneyland and you don’t have pictures, did you even go? My entire Instagram is basically just theme park pictures, it’s one of the few places I remember to take them. Pictures are one of the best parts of any theme park trip, which is why places like Disneyland have many opportunities to create, and sell you, photos of your experience. Photopass photographers are valuable cast members, though some of the most fun pictures are those taken on rides. They are almost universally hilarious, and Brie Larson recently posted a Space Mountain pic that is an absolute work of art.

Larson was the guest narrator at this year’s Disneyland Candlelight Processional, where she read the story of Christmas. Of course, she also got to have fun at Disneyland, and she posted a picture to her Instagram Stories of a ride on one of the best rides at Disneyland, Space Mountain, where she is clearly having a blast, but I can’t take my eyes off the guy in the third row, who is really making this picture perfect.

(Image credit: Brie Larson Instagram)

When you haven’t been on a ride before getting your photo taken can be a shock when you don’t know it’s coming. On a thrill ride like Space Mountain, you’ll likely just be screaming in joy. But when you know the picture is part of the ride, you can often time it so that you have a very different expression on your face. That’s almost certainly what happened with this guy. And now, because he did this on Brie Larson’s ride, he has been immortalized. This maybe isn’t the best ride photo ever, but it’s up there.

The guy doesn’t appear to be part of Larson’s group. He’s not among the people she tags in the image. It’s unclear if he even knew he was in the same vehicle with Captain Marvel, he’s not looking directly at her, the one thing that would have made this picture even better. Either way, it’s perfect. I can only hope the guy bought a copy of this picture, as he has an incredible image of himself, that also happens to include a major celebrity. Not unlike the family that recently discovered they accidentally took a Disney World photo with George Lucas.

Brie Larson posted some additional pictures of her time at Disneyland to her Instagram. She also hit up Disney California Adventure and the Incredicoaster. It makes sense since that's where you'll find Avengers Campus, and now and then you'll meet Captain Marvel in the land. It clearly looks like she had a lot of fun with her friends. Honestly, the best thing about being a star under the Disney brand has to be the way you get free reign over the parks when you have the chance.

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) A photo posted by on

So next time you’re on Space Mountain, your job is now to come up with a better look than this guy., If you can do it with Brie Larson, so much the better.