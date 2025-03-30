EPCOT Saw Yet Another Crazy Popcorn Bucket Line, And I Can't Deny That I Would Have Waited In Line For This One Too

We’ve seen Disney offering some standout options in the business of popcorn buckets, and not only through its releases on the 2025 movie schedule . But amid the Captain America shields and even Snow White’s concession collectables being on the market, Disney Parks still has some of the most impressive pieces in this new niche of merchandise.

Lately some are drooling over either the light-up Death Star set to debut during Star Wars: Season of the Force, or Disneyland’s “‘90s Nite” bucket themed after A Goofy Movie. Those sound awesome and everything, but it’s the Bambi-themed variant that’s caught my eye, and my heart.

Since it’s almost Easter, it would make sense that the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival (which is currently running until June 2nd) would see Thumper get a turn to be immortalized through a snack cart accessible item. But before you judge me for getting excited for this over all others, take a look at this popcorn bucket, and the line it’s generated, in the footage below:

A post shared by Chip and Company (@chipandco) A photo posted by on

According to Disney for Foodies' reporting, $24 at EPCOT, plus tax, nabs you this latest popcorn vessel of maximum adorability. But don't get down in the mouth if you're a Mouseketeer based on the West Coast, as Bambi’s “true hero” is also available for procurement at the Disneyland Resort. However, WDWNT has that location's pricing at the slightly different figure of $33.50, again, plus tax. Also, there's with no word on if the Anaheim-based amusement park has endured such crazy lines of its own.

I kind of don’t care, because Thumper is one of my personal favorite Disney characters, and this bucket captures his essence perfectly. Those of you with kids and a Disney+ subscription could back me up on this, as there’s a good chance you’ve been showing your kids a steady diet of classics like Bambi to educate them in animation history and emotional depth.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

For as little as $10.99 a month (with ads), or as much as $19.99 a month (ad free), the Disney+/Hulu Bundle could be yours! So if you're not showing your kids the original Bambi, or other Disney classics, this is exactly what you'll need to correct that cultural error. Just don't sit the kids in front of this one alone though...you don't want that sort of trauma in your household.

While I’d question waiting on a Figment-style seven-hour line to grab this rambunctious rabbit of wisdom, I would definitely put in the effort to show up a significant amount of time before opening to be first in line. Honestly, the only way you’d convince me not to spend my time waiting to add this Easter offering to my Thumper collection is if you gave me an all-access tour of the Tron: Lightcycle/Run. Even then, I’d have to think really hard about it.

If you happen to be one of the people that stood in this wild EPCOT line to grab a Thumper popcorn bucket, please don’t think I’m questioning your judgement. Though I would question why you’d spend a day you paid for at the most magical place on Earth to do so. However, you have the advantage in the sense that you’re at a Disney Park, and I am definitively… not.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Having Fun Wherever We Go / YouTube)

And for those of you who are worried about this sweet visual treat selling out, let’s look back on how Figment’s sold-out run prompted a restock , which could very well be in the cards if one of Bambi’s best friends pulls in the cash. It's a possibility I do not doubt in the slightest, if only because this joyful bunny’s visage is seriously that adorable!

So if anyone at Disney Parks is reading this, keep in mind that I'd gladly spend the day in a Thumper costume in exchange for this beauty to be entered into my possession. As a trained Easter Bunny, I won't need too much time to get up to speed - I promise.