EPCOT Saw Yet Another Crazy Popcorn Bucket Line, And I Can't Deny That I Would Have Waited In Line For This One Too

News
By published

Oh hoppy day.

A view of a Figment topiary and a flower in front of Spaceship Earth during 2025&#039;s EPCOT International Flower &amp; Garden Festival.
(Image credit: Disney Parks)

We’ve seen Disney offering some standout options in the business of popcorn buckets, and not only through its releases on the 2025 movie schedule. But amid the Captain America shields and even Snow White’s concession collectables being on the market, Disney Parks still has some of the most impressive pieces in this new niche of merchandise.

Lately some are drooling over either the light-up Death Star set to debut during Star Wars: Season of the Force, or Disneyland’s “‘90s Nite” bucket themed after A Goofy Movie. Those sound awesome and everything, but it’s the Bambi-themed variant that’s caught my eye, and my heart.

Since it’s almost Easter, it would make sense that the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival (which is currently running until June 2nd) would see Thumper get a turn to be immortalized through a snack cart accessible item. But before you judge me for getting excited for this over all others, take a look at this popcorn bucket, and the line it’s generated, in the footage below:

A post shared by Chip and Company (@chipandco)

A photo posted by on

According to Disney for Foodies' reporting, $24 at EPCOT, plus tax, nabs you this latest popcorn vessel of maximum adorability. But don't get down in the mouth if you're a Mouseketeer based on the West Coast, as Bambi’s “true hero” is also available for procurement at the Disneyland Resort. However, WDWNT has that location's pricing at the slightly different figure of $33.50, again, plus tax. Also, there's with no word on if the Anaheim-based amusement park has endured such crazy lines of its own.

I kind of don’t care, because Thumper is one of my personal favorite Disney characters, and this bucket captures his essence perfectly. Those of you with kids and a Disney+ subscription could back me up on this, as there’s a good chance you’ve been showing your kids a steady diet of classics like Bambi to educate them in animation history and emotional depth.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month
For as little as $10.99 a month (with ads), or as much as $19.99 a month (ad free), the Disney+/Hulu Bundle could be yours! So if you're not showing your kids the original Bambi, or other Disney classics, this is exactly what you'll need to correct that cultural error. Just don't sit the kids in front of this one alone though...you don't want that sort of trauma in your household.

View Deal

While I’d question waiting on a Figment-style seven-hour line to grab this rambunctious rabbit of wisdom, I would definitely put in the effort to show up a significant amount of time before opening to be first in line. Honestly, the only way you’d convince me not to spend my time waiting to add this Easter offering to my Thumper collection is if you gave me an all-access tour of the Tron: Lightcycle/Run. Even then, I’d have to think really hard about it.

If you happen to be one of the people that stood in this wild EPCOT line to grab a Thumper popcorn bucket, please don’t think I’m questioning your judgement. Though I would question why you’d spend a day you paid for at the most magical place on Earth to do so. However, you have the advantage in the sense that you’re at a Disney Park, and I am definitively… not.

The Thumper Spring popcorn bucket, pictured on a trash can at EPCOT.

(Image credit: Having Fun Wherever We Go / YouTube)

And for those of you who are worried about this sweet visual treat selling out, let’s look back on how Figment’s sold-out run prompted a restock, which could very well be in the cards if one of Bambi’s best friends pulls in the cash. It's a possibility I do not doubt in the slightest, if only because this joyful bunny’s visage is seriously that adorable!

So if anyone at Disney Parks is reading this, keep in mind that I'd gladly spend the day in a Thumper costume in exchange for this beauty to be entered into my possession. As a trained Easter Bunny, I won't need too much time to get up to speed - I promise.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about theme parks
Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) addresses the Emperor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

I Wasn't Sure How Many People Would Show Up For Luke Skywalker's Debut At Galaxy's Edge, So Video Of The Big Crowd Has Me Shook
Happily Ever After fireworks at Magic Kingdom

A Viral TikTok Called Out Influencers Who Allegedly Spent Hundreds Of Thousands On A Disney World Wedding And Caught Some Definite Lies
Nicolas Cage in The Rock

I Rewatched The Rock For The First Time In Years, And I Just Have To Talk About That Nicolas Cage Performance
See more latest
Most Popular
Noah Wyle as Dr. John Carter on ER Season 6
ER's Noah Wyle Reflects On Carter And Lucy's Brutal Attack, And I Still Can't Believe He Was Robbed On The Awards Circuit That Year
Sofia Carson sitting at a boardroom with a city view behind her in The Life List
Netflix's New Rom-Com Actually Led To People Breaking Up With Their Partners, And Its Star Explained Why It Highlights 'The Beauty' Of The Movie
kevin mcgarry on when calls the heart
Ahead Of When Calls The Heart Season 13, Kevin McGarry Wants Nathan’s Mom To Be Introduced (And He Name-Dropped An A+ Actress For The Role)
Dylan Efron talking and looking to he left in The Traitors.
The Fourth Wing Series Is Still Coming Together After Onyx Storm's Release. Dylan Efron Would Totally Be Down To Appear, On One Condition (That Makes It Clear He's A Fan)
Jessica Rothe wielding an axe in Happy Death Day.
While Sharing Update On Happy Death Day 3, The Franchise’s Producer Reveals Scrapped Idea For The Project That’s Giving Me FOMO
Anna Wintour, A$AP Rocky, and Rihanna individual close up stills.
I Did Not Have Anna Wintour Shouting Out Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's Fabulous Style On My Bingo Card This Week, But I’m Here For It
Bob Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) looks forward in A Complete Unknown, while Deloris Jordan (Viola Davis) listens to a pitch in Air.
After Timothée Chalamet Name-Dropped Viola Davis During Viral Speech, The Legendary Actress Had A Great Response
Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in costume on Daredevil: Born Again
Why Is Daredevil More Acrobatic In Born Again Than In The Netflix Show? The OG Producer Shared A Take That Makes Sense
Ariana Grande&#039;s Glinda holding up black witch hat in Wicked
The First Wicked: For Good Poster Has Been Spotted, And I've Been Changed By Ariana Grande's New Glinda Gown
Shauna from both timelines in Yellowjackets Season 3, episode 8
I'm Still Feeling Queasy Over Shauna's Actions In Yellowjackets' Latest Episode, But I Do Think It Was About Time