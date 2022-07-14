Brie Larson Takes Us Behind The Scenes On Opening Day Of Disney’s New Avengers Campus, Including Cool Cape And Sweet Pic With A Young Captain Marvel Fan

Just about one year ago Disney California Adventure opened Avengers Campus , Disney’s first theme park land dedicated to Marvel superheroes. It was almost a foregone conclusion that Avengers Campus would be a success, which is why a second land was planned to open at Disneyland Paris before the first was completed. Brie Larson recently attended a preview of the new land, and not only does it look amazing, so does she.

Brie Larson, who had a blast visiting the first Avengers Campus , shared a series of images to Instagram of her visit to the brand new theme park land. The once and future Captain Marvel looked like she belonged more on a Paris runway than inside a Paris theme park. Captain Marvel may be a superhero that does not wear a cape, but it turns out Brie Larson looks pretty incredible in one.

(Image credit: Brie Larson/Instagram)

In the background of these Brie Larson pictures you can see that many elements of Avengers Campus have made the jump from California to Paris. The building with the Quinjet on top is there and while the design is a little different, it still looks suitably epic. There’s also a version of the Pym Test Kitchen, the main eatery in the land, though the Paris version is actually a buffet rather than a quick serve location. In another image we can see the WEB building, where the Spider-Man attraction is located. Hopefully the Paris version of Spidey will avoid the injuries recently sustained by the wall-crawler in California .

(Image credit: Brie Larson/Instagram)

There is one very significant difference between the two Avengers Campus locations. The one in Paris has a second major attraction you won’t find at Disneyland Resort, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. An E-ticket ride has been planned for DCA’s Avengers Campus but the attraction has yet to materialize.

The ride actually includes an appearance by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. Larson can also be seen in her MCU role on Disney’s newest cruise ship . Fans will also meet a walk around character of Captain Marvel from time to time just as they do at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Of course, that’s likely nothing compared to meeting Brie Larson herself at Avengers Campus, as at least one Captain Marvel fan was able to do.

(Image credit: Brie Larson/Instagram)

Some additional pictures and video have begun running around showing off the various other elements that guests will find at the European branch of Avengers Campus. It includes seeing Thor challenge guests to lift Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus opens to the public July 20.