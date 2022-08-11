Cedar Fair Announces Massive New Amusement Park Plans For Knott's Berry Farm, Cedar Point, And More

Cedar Fair is one of the largest amusement park companies in the world. With 11 parks (not including water parks), only Six Flags has more individual locations, or a park with more roller coasters. From Cedar Point to Knott’s Berry Farm to Carrowinds, some of the most popular parks in the country are run by Cedar Fair. Today, the parent company, that recently rejected a buyout from SeaWorld , unveiled its plans for the 2023 season at all it’s locations and there’s a great deal to be excited about, from new roller coasters and an entirely new Boardwalk area at Cedar Point to the 50th anniversary celebration of Carrowinds.

Cedar Point

Cedar Point is the flagship location of Cedar Fair . It’s got more roller coasters than any other Cedar Fair park in the U.S. and that number is about to go up. In 2023 Cedar Point will open the Wild Mouse, a modern version of a coaster that opened in the park back in 1959. This new version will include brand new innovations, such as cars that spin 360-degrees. Cedar Point will also open a brand new area of the park, called The Boardwalk, also designed to be a modern look at a classic part of park history, including a new Grand Pavilion, harkening back to the one that originally existed back in 1888.

Knott’s Berry Farm

Guests at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park will see the Fiesta Village area get a facelift. As part of the update the Montezooma’s Revenge roller coaster will be reimagined, and also renamed, becoming MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, with a new storyline and new ride surprises. The Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel will also be getting a significant update designed to “elevate the experience” for both corporate and leisure groups.

Two 50th Anniversaries

2021 began the 50th anniversary for Walt Disney World , and 2022 was the 50th anniversary of Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade , but 2023 will mark a pair of 50th anniversaries for Cedar Fair parks. At North Carolina’s Carrowinds , we will see the Crossroads area of the park completely rethemed into Aeronautica Landing, which celebrates the region's history of aviation, and will include five new themed attractions and two brand new dining locations. Missouri's Worlds of Fun will celebrate its anniversary with a new version of the Zambezi Zinger roller coaster, one of the original coasters that opened the park in 1973. The 50 Nights of Fire stage show will feature music from the past 50 years and end with a pyrotechnics filled finale.

This is just a small taste of the new stuff that will be coming to Cedar Fair parks in the next year. In addition, Canada’s Wonderland will be getting its 18th roller coaster based on Charles Shultz's classic comic strip Peanuts, with Snoopy’s Racing Railway. Peanuts will also be a big part of California’s Great America with a limited time Peanuts Celebration planned for 2023.

Whichever Cedar Fair amusement park is closest to you, there should be something worth checking out next season.