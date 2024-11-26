'The HOA Never Bothered Me Anyway.' Disney Fans Can't Get Enough After House On Disney Property With Frozen-Themed Room Goes On Sale For Over $15 Mil

If you’re anything like me, when you find yourself visiting Disney World, you just never want to leave. There’s so much to see and do there, and always something new at Disney World to enjoy that you can never get it done in a single vacation. And the fun that there is to be had at the vacation kingdom is addictive. What many might not realize is that technically you can live at Walt Disney World, and you can buy a house there right now, if you have almost $16 million.

Walt Disney’s original plan for Disney World included an actual functioning city, and while that never happened, there are some people who actually live within the borders of Disney World today. The only problem is that the homes are wildly expensive and one of the wilder ones that I’ve seen in a while is now on the market.

$15 Million Golden Oak House Has Rooms Dedicated To Frozen And Finding Nemo

Golden Oak is a private development inside Disney World full of multimillion-dollar homes. The residences were originally designed by Walt Disney Imagineering and are built in multiple neighborhoods named after significant locations in the life of Walt Disney.

As one might expect, people who love all things Disney tend to be the people buying homes there, and a recent post on Instagram from ZillowGone Wild shows off one home that is on the market for $15,850,000. It’s nearly 10,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, one of which has been built in a Frozen theme, and another that is themed as a Finding Nemo room. There's even a Star Wars home theater.

Needless to say, the internet has found the post, and there are a lot of opinions about the house, as well as the sort of person who might want to live there.

The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of The Disney Adult Mansion

Comments on the Instagram post are quite obviously blown away by both the price point of the house, and the absolutely wild “Disney-ness” of the whole thing. Comments range from the hilarious to the disturbing. Having a Frozen or Finding Nemo-themed room might sound fun, but then, some of the aesthetic choices here are actually a little weird as some suggest with responses like…

The HOA never bothered me anyway … - beans_eye_view

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and u just see the outline of kristoff at the foot of your bed. I would scream. - aldballerina

I can't even sleep with the closet door open, let alone a gaping shark mouth open. - adaisapalindrome

Disney Adults are a cult we don’t talk about enough. - namsalot

I mean, don’t get me wrong. If I had $16 million just lying around I would absolutely spend it on this house. I am one of those Disney Adults that everybody hates. Living inside Disney World is my dream, and while I’m pretty sure smiling Bruce the shark would give my kids nightmares If I did have that kind of money, I could also afford to redecorate to something a bit more reasonable.

If you want to live in a Disney community but don't quite have that kind of money. Disney is building planned communities right now. Those will only cost you about $2 million.