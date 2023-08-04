Disney Had Harrison Ford Snack Around The World In Viral TikTok, And It’s Giving Epcot Vibes

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny wasn’t a movie that set the box office on fire, but for fans who had been waiting a very long time for a new Indiana Jones movie, it was a welcome return for the globe-trotting archeologist. One assumes that Indiana Jones has pretty varied culinary tastes, as he’s been all over the world. In the run-up to the movie’s release, Disney apparently thought it would be fun to have Harrison Ford taste snacks from some of the places Indiana Jones has been, but I’m just realizing that it’s been far too long since I’ve visited Epcot.

In a viral TikTok from Disney, Harrison Ford goes snacking around the world, tasting various things from the different countries that feature in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. But watching this, I noticed something that I hadn’t realized while watching the movie: the nations he is trying food from include Germany, Italy, Morocco, and the U.S.A., which are all also nations featured in the World Showcase at Epcot. Check it out.

I have to say, any interview that includes hanging out, eating cookies and drinking tea sounds like fun. Ford, for his part, seems to really like everything he’s eating. The only thing he’s maybe not in love with is the mint tea. It’s cold, though it’s unclear if it was meant to be served that way, or if it just took so long to film him drinking it that it cooled down before he had a chance to try it.

But now I’m wondering if the locations that Indiana Jones visits in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny were actually just a stealth marketing campaign for Walt Disney World. Disney certainly loves to cross-promote the various parts of its entertainment empire, so I wouldn’t put it past the “synergy machine” to have planned this all intentionally.

Not that I have a problem with it. Honestly, if that was the goal, it has now worked on me. Epcot is my favorite park at Walt Disney World, specifically because Epcot's the best place to eat at the resort. Whatever type of food you love, Epcot likely has it. Add to that the fact that barely a week goes by without Epcot hosting some sort of festival, which brings in even more unique and interesting food. You could spend an entire Disney World vacation there and still not try everything.

With the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival having recently gotten underway, now is the best time of the year to visit Epcot if you’re a fan of theme parks and food. The good news is you have plenty of time as this year the festival runs until November 18. Check out everything new coming to Walt Disney World this year and beyond to find out when your favorite Epcot festival begins.