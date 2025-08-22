Khloé Kardashian Clapped Back After An Internet User Told Her Kim’s Viral SKIMs Product ‘Doesn’t Work’

Kim Kardashian is never afraid to take big swings when it comes to her multibillion-dollar SKIMS business. She’s done some (pretty pricey) edible underwear for Valentine’s Day, and who can forget the SKIMS swim gloves? Lately, though, it’s her face wraps that have people in a tizzy, and Khloé Kardashian even felt the need to come to her sister’s defense, clapping back after a fan claimed the product didn’t work.

According to the SKIMS website, the viral face wraps are meant to help sculpt your face and assist jaw support. While it doesn’t appear they’re necessarily meant to be worn outside of the house, Khloé Kardashian posted several photos to Instagram showing her, Kim, and several friends all sporting the sculptwear on a recent flight, as you can see below:

The whole thing had the vibe of a high-end spa day — or an Anthony Hopkins dinner party — and while much love was shown for the Kardashian women in the comments, you know the haters took some time to weigh in as well, with one writing:

Khloe please don’t. We all know this doesn’t work. Let us spend our money on actual products that work.

Khloé Kardashian has definitely been known to clap back against mean-spirited fans before, and the above suggestion that her sister’s product doesn’t work and that the Kardashian-Jenner family members are somehow dictating what anyone does with their money struck a chord with the reality star. Khloé responded to the social media user, writing:

Babe spend your money on whatever you want. I’m not telling you to spend your money on anything. I posted photos… That’s it… Chill out love.

The whole thing is kind of hilarious, because of course by posting photos of everyone wearing the face wraps, she is promoting SKIMS, and I am certain Kim Kardashian is hoping to make sales off of the post. Khloé can’t deny being an influencer. However, it’s also unfair of the fan to suggest that the Good American boss isn’t “letting” them shop elsewhere, and I’m betting they didn’t try the product before making the claim that it doesn’t work.

So what exactly is the face wrap for? It’s part of SKIMS Seamless Sculpt collection and has strong support for “targeted compression for shaping and sculpting.” This would presumably result in tighter skin and an enhanced jawline. I would love to see Khloé or Kim provide a good before-and-after photo at some point, if there is indeed a visual change.

As previously mentioned, this is not the first time Khloé has clapped back, but usually she reserves her ire for the people who make disparaging remarks about her physical appearance. She still often finds humor in her responses, like the time she joked about her weekly face transplants, but other times she definitely seems fed up with fans who comment on her weight and face.

I guess we’ll have to keep our eyes on the sisters’ jawlines when The Kardashians returns for Season 7. New episodes were expected to hit the 2025 TV schedule, but no announcement has yet been made. For now, the first six seasons can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.