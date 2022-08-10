Disney World Is Bringing An Awesome ‘90s Throwback Character To This Year's Halloween Event

It’s only August, but if you’re a theme park fan, it’s basically pre-Halloween. Universal Studios is getting ready for Halloween Horror Nights on both coasts and Disney is also preparing its spooky season festivities at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. The Florida Disney park will see the official return of Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party this year and it was just revealed it will see the Halloween debut of a ‘90s favorite, Goofy’s son Max, who will be dressing up as Powerline for Halloween.

A Goofy Movie is a classic that basically anybody that was a kid in the ‘90s is familiar with, and more than 25 years later A Goofy Movie still has a sizable fan base . The movie opens with a scene where Max dresses up as music star Powerline, and that’s where this character comes from. Check out Powerline Max from Disney Parks’ TikTok .

According to the post, Max will be sort of a warm-up act, appearing before the Boo To You parade gets started. He will appear “alongside his 90’s crew.” It’s not entirely clear if that means we’ll see more Goofy Movie characters, or just more Disney characters from the 1990s.

We often see new or rarely used characters pop up as part of special events like Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, but at Halloween we usually see the focus on Disney villains or other spooky characters. Max as Powerline would seem unusual, but since he's just a kid in a costume here, he’s actually perfect for a Halloween event.

Halloween is basically already here at Walt Disney World, as the first MNSSHP event happens this Friday. It will run 37 total times between August 12 and October 31. Disneyland Resort guests will have to wait a bit longer, as the first of the sold out Oogie Boogie Bash After Hours events doesn’t arrive until September 6.

Disney World may be trying to make up for some lost time. In 2020, while Magic Kingdom was open, it did not host any sort of Halloween event. In 2021, Disney World held a different event, called Boo Bash , which was a sort of smaller version of the traditional Halloween party, though the price tag wasn’t any smaller.

So this is the first Not So Scary event in years, and fans of Disney World and Halloween are certainly looking forward to it. Halloween is one of the most popular times to visit any theme park.