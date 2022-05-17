Universal Halloween Horror Nights Team Just Announced Its First House Of The Year, Promising An Epic First Time Universal Monsters Team-up

There is no better time to visit Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood than during Halloween Horror Nights. The annual HHN event creates numerous unique “houses” that scare the hell out of guests . Sometimes they’re based on popular movies or TV, like Stranger Things or Ghostbusters , sometimes they’re entirely original creations, but the first house confirmed for 2022’s HHN, which will be built on both coasts, looks to be the best of both worlds, as Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, will bring three classic Universal monsters together at Halloween Horror Nights for the first time ever.

In the past we’ve seen the classic Universal Monsters appear in different Halloween Horror Nights mazes. Dracula, the Wolfman, and more, are regularly part of the event. Last year’s Bride of Frankenstein maze at Universal Studios Hollywood was a standout at the event . But the bar will be raised at this year's event as Dracula, The Wolfman, and The Mummy will all appear in the same maze with Legends Collide. And best of all the house will be at both Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood.

The storyline of Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, will see guests transported to the 19th century and into the battle between the three classic monsters as they all search for the Amulet of Ra. The Wolfman is looking to use it to lift his curse, while Dracula and The Mummy have more nefarious plans for the musical object. The three monsters will fight each other with guests caught in the middle. The description also teases that only one of the three monsters will survive.

While Universal Monsters: Legends Collide will exist in both the Florida and California parks, that’s not to say that everything at the two Universal Parks will be identical. If you want to experience an original musical composition, composed by Slash of Guns ‘N’ Roses, you’ll have to visit the version of Legends Collide at Universal Studios Hollywood, as it will be exclusive to that park.

The 2022 edition of Halloween Horror Nights, already had tickets on sale in Orlando , but nobody who had bought them technically had any idea what it was they were buying tickets to see, as nothing had been officially confirmed for this year’s HHN as of yet . Even the rumors have continued to change, and some of the houses that we thought we were going to see this year are now no longer on the short list among those who claim to have inside information. Though some of the teasing we get from HHN’s social media, certainly has us excited for what may be to come.

It’s certainly nice to now know what one of the new Halloween Horror Nights houses will be. Universal Orlando Resort now has nine more to announce, while Universal Studios Hollywood will boast seven in addition to this one. If the past is prologue, we can expect a few more houses to exist on both coasts, but each will also have exclusive houses that can only be experienced in one park or the other.