Disney World Let Critics On The New Guardians Of The Galaxy Coaster, Here's What They're Saying

Is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind everything fans are hoping for?

Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind reverse launch
Guests still need to wait a couple of weeks before they will be able to experience Walt Disney World’s newest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, for themselves. But previews of the new Epcot roller coaster have been available to a select few, and today was the media preview as part of a larger look at the future of Epcot. And like those other early riders, the media seems to be quite in love with this new experience.

Among the media checking out Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind today is CinemaBlend’s own Managing Editor Jessica Rawden, and she thinks anybody who loves a good thrill ride will enjoy Cosmic Rewind, likening the coaster to an improved Space Mountain. Jessica says...

Comparisons to Space Mountain are apt, but Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind amps things up with a smooth track, fun views, and character banter and a storyline that are movie-worthy. Would recommend for any thrill lover (like you weren’t planning to go anyway)

Many of the early riders have made the comparison between Cosmic Rewind and Space Mountain. Both rides are indoor coasters set in the darkness of space, so the comparison certainly makes sense. Of course, Space Mountain is an attraction that is decades old and while it’s still popular, it certainly shows its age. If Space Mountain were built today, it might look a lot like Cosmic Rewind.

If there’s one thing that most everybody seems to agree on, it’s that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a smooth ride. That’s certainly not something you can say about Magic Kingdom’s Space Mountain. This makes many critics refer to this as a “family” coaster, meaning that it’s one that even younger riders will likely still enjoy. 

And of course Marvel fans will also especially enjoy Cosmic Rewind. Many actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies are reprising their roles from the films. It’s all part of an exciting superhero story on top of the fun ride.

But while Cosmic Rewind might be a roller coaster suitable for all ages, assuming that you’re tall enough to ride, that doesn’t mean that it lacks thrills. It sounds like the experience is just as exciting as any roller coaster fan would want, and considering that Epcot did not have any thrill rides previously, it adds something to the park that it really needed.  

Critics seem to be largely in agreement with the rest of those that have ridden Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. It’s a great new addition to Epcot and Walt Disney World. It’s an exciting and fun thrill ride, and one that fans are going to want to check out.

The rest of us will have to wait until Memorial Day Weekend to experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The good news is that once we get there, we will have quite the treat in store. 

