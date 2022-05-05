Disney World Let Critics On The New Guardians Of The Galaxy Coaster, Here's What They're Saying

Guests still need to wait a couple of weeks before they will be able to experience Walt Disney World’s newest attraction , Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, for themselves. But previews of the new Epcot roller coaster have been available to a select few, and today was the media preview as part of a larger look at the future of Epcot. And like those other early riders, the media seems to be quite in love with this new experience.

Among the media checking out Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind today is CinemaBlend’s own Managing Editor Jessica Rawden , and she thinks anybody who loves a good thrill ride will enjoy Cosmic Rewind, likening the coaster to an improved Space Mountain. Jessica says...

Comparisons to Space Mountain are apt, but Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind amps things up with a smooth track, fun views, and character banter and a storyline that are movie-worthy. Would recommend for any thrill lover (like you weren’t planning to go anyway)

Many of the early riders have made the comparison between Cosmic Rewind and Space Mountain. Both rides are indoor coasters set in the darkness of space, so the comparison certainly makes sense. Of course, Space Mountain is an attraction that is decades old and while it’s still popular, it certainly shows its age. If Space Mountain were built today, it might look a lot like Cosmic Rewind.

Wow do I love Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind! Imagine if they built Space Mountain today, from the ground up, with a modern, smooth, spinning coaster vehicle and giant, super clear video screens telling a story around you. I had a huge grin on my face the whole time. pic.twitter.com/5xsKyI8BZIMay 5, 2022 See more

If there’s one thing that most everybody seems to agree on, it’s that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a smooth ride. That’s certainly not something you can say about Magic Kingdom’s Space Mountain. This makes many critics refer to this as a “family” coaster, meaning that it’s one that even younger riders will likely still enjoy.

And of course Marvel fans will also especially enjoy Cosmic Rewind. Many actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies are reprising their roles from the films. It’s all part of an exciting superhero story on top of the fun ride.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a fun “family-thrill” coaster that more than delivers on the thrills. It checks all the coaster boxes for me: fun, thrilling, and super smooth. A big win for EPCOT. (spoiler thread warning) pic.twitter.com/RHJdpx3FOgMay 5, 2022 See more

But while Cosmic Rewind might be a roller coaster suitable for all ages, assuming that you’re tall enough to ride , that doesn’t mean that it lacks thrills. It sounds like the experience is just as exciting as any roller coaster fan would want, and considering that Epcot did not have any thrill rides previously, it adds something to the park that it really needed.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind First Ride Reaction!#GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #Epcot #CosmicRewind #DisneyWorld50 #SaveTheGalaxyTime #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/nXU7mgZJcIMay 5, 2022 See more

Critics seem to be largely in agreement with the rest of those that have ridden Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. It’s a great new addition to Epcot and Walt Disney World. It’s an exciting and fun thrill ride, and one that fans are going to want to check out.

It is absolutely epic. It’s the child of two of my favorite Disney Parks attractions: crush’s Coaster at DLP and Space Mountain. The thrill level is medium and as someone who can often get motion sickness, I felt completely fine! pic.twitter.com/r1mfeG0eAvMay 5, 2022 See more